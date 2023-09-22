When will The Sixth Commandment air on Britbox? Release date, trailer, and more

The Sixth Commandment is all set to arrive in the US on Britbox on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The official release time for the show has not yet been revealed. The series is based on the true story of the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin in Buckinghamshire. It explores the circumstances surroudning their death, the subsequent investigation and trial, among other things.

The show stars Timothy Spall and Anne Reid in key roles, along with many others playing crucial supporting characters. Sarah Phelps is the creator of the show, with Saul Dibb serving as the director.

The Sixth Commandment trailer offers a peek into a complex murder investigation

BBC's official trailer for The Sixth Commandment opens with a line that perfectly sets the tone for the show:

''Who here lives by a moral code? I'm glad I'm not alone.''

The trailer subsequently goes on to depict how a young man named Ben got involved in the lives of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin. It does not reveal any major spoilers that could ruin the viewers' experience but it clearly establishes the premise and sets the tone.

Overall, the trailer maintains a deeply disturbing and dark tone that fans of atmospheric and character-driven thriller dramas would certainly find fascinating. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show reads:

''The Sixth Commandment tells the story of how the meeting of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar (Timothy Spall) and a charismatic student, Ben Field (Éanna Hardwicke), set the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory. It also focuses on how suspicions around Field’s relationship with Ann Moore-Martin (Anne Reid), Peter’s deeply religious neighbor, unlocked a series of chilling revelations.''

Based on the official trailer and description, viewers can expect the crime drama series to delve deep into an immensely complicated murder investigation that shook the Buckinghamshire village.

The series premiered in the UK on BBC One in July 2023 and received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics praising its distinctive tone, writing, and performances by the cast, among other things. The show reportedly has a total of four episodes.

More details about The Sixth Commandment cast

The Sixth Commandment stars Timothy Spall in the lead role as Peter Farquhar. Spall looks perfectly cast her wonderfully captures his character's core with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance in the show.

Over the years, Timothy Spall has been a part of various popular and critically acclaimed films and TV shows like Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Mike Leigh's Secrets & Lies, The Pale Blue Eye, This Is Christmas, and many more.

Appearing alongside Spall in another key role as Ann Moore-Martin is Anne Reid, who looks quite impressive in the series' trailer, promising to deliver a richly nuanced and haunting performance in the show.

Her other notable acting credits include The Mother, Last Tango in Halifax, and SAS: Red Notice, to name a few.

The remaining supporting cast members include Sheila Hancock as Elizabeth Zettl, Éanna Hardwicke as Ben Field, and many others.

Don't miss The Sixth Commandment on Britbox on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.