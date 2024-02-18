Where to watch the Bafta Awards 2024 in the US? Network and timing explored

The Bafta Awards 2024 is all set to take place on February 18 at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. Viewers in the UK can watch the British Academy Film Awards live on BBC One at 7 p.m. local time in London, 2 p.m. Easter Time, and 11 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. Consecutively, they can also stream it on BBC iPlayer.

The show will stream on Britbox International for audiences in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

This year will mark the annual gala's 77th year. This year, the awards will be hosted at a different place after being telecast live from the Royal Albert Hall for six years. Therefore, fans are excited to see what the new venue has in store for the event.

David Tenant, who is most famous for his work in Good Omens and Doctor Who, is all set to host the Bafta Awards 2024. He has to follow up on the work of Rebel Wilson and Richard E. Grant, who hosted the awards in 2022 and 2023.

Where to watch the Bafta Awards 2024 in the USA?

As mentioned already, the Bafta Awards 2024 will be available for viewing on BBC One's channel. Besides that, viewers can also stream the event on BBC iPlayer. However, these options are only available to viewers residing in the UK. People residing elsewhere will have to switch to alternative methods to watch the event.

The best option is to get a free 7-day trial of Britbox, a popular streaming platform that allows viewers to stream British content. The trial will allow people to watch the event from places such as the U.S., Canada, Finland, Norway, South Africa, Denmark, Sweden, and Australia. The subscription can be cancelled before the trial ends.

With that being said, there are also several areas where none of the above options are available. In that case, VPNs work the best and can be used either for BBC iPlayer or Britbox.

Where are the Baftas 2024 held?

Bafta Awards 2024 will be experiencing a stark shift in terms of its location. After spending six successful years at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall, the Baftas this year will be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.

Are Baftas only for British films? Details explored

The Bafta Awards honor art and artists, irrespective of their place of origin. It rewards the best of cinema and television without taking cognizance of where they emerge from.

However, certain categories are just reserved for British films and shows, such as the category for Outstanding British Film, Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer, and Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award.

Which movies are nominated for the Bafta Awards 2024 Best Picture category?

This year at the Bafta Awards, some very popular names have been nominated in the Best Picture category. These are the same names that have been garnering recognition at other award ceremonies as well. These are Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Bafta Awards 2024 has some interesting nominations across several categories. If you are a Hollywood fan, tune into BBC One to catch a glimpse of the glitz and glamour-filled evening.