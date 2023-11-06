How to buy tickets to Video Games in Concert Live UK? Prices, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Video Games in Concert Live, a concert series led by conductor Eimear Noone, has announced a new tour, which is scheduled to be between May 11 and May 19 in 2024 in venues across mainland UK. The tour is a sequel to the concert held at the Royal Albert Hall on June 6, 2023.

The new tour, which will feature the Heritage Orchestra, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of lead conductor Eimear Noone on November 3:

Tickets for the Video Games in Concert Live tour are currently on sale and are priced between £44.00 and £72.10 depending on the seating choice and venue. Tickets for the tour can be purchased at AXS.

Video Games in Concert Live UK 2024 dates

Alongside the announcement, a general press statement was also released regarding Video Games In Concert Live in the UK, which elaborates on the content of the concert, stating:

"Video Games in Concert is a critically acclaimed concert series that features one of the world’s premier composers of video game scores, Eímear Noone, who is responsible for some of the most enduring soundscapes on World of Warcraft and other best-selling video games."

The statement continues:

"Featuring awe-inspiring scores from classics such as The Last of Us, Uncharted, and World of Warcraft as well as new arrangements from recent hit games including God of War: Ragnarök, Starfield, and much, much more, this series is sure to unite gamers and music-lovers alike."

The statement ends with the promise of an inspiring concert:

"From the Nine Realms to the Forbidden West, Hyrule to The Continent, Raccoon City to the Keystone Dimension, and beyond, Video Games in Concert is sure to inspire you to return to the lands you love and invite you to explore new ones."

The current list of video games whose soundtracks will feature in the Video Games in Concert Live tour can be seen below:

World of Warcraft

The Last of Us

Fortnite

Kingdom Hearts

The Witcher III

Resident Evil V

Alongside the game soundtracks already announced, the concerts will also feature performances of other video game soundtracks. The full list of dates and venues for the Video Games in Concert Live UK 2024 tour are listed below:

May 11, 2024 - Brighton, UK at The Brighton Center

May 12, 2024 - Liverpool, UK at Liverpool Empire

May 17, 2024 - Wolverhampton, UK at The Civic

May 18, 2024 - Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

May 19, 2024 - Bournemouth, UK at Bournemouth International Center

More on the soundtracks set to feature in Video Games in Concert Live UK 2024

World of Warcraft is an MMO roleplaying game created and developed by Blizzard Entertainment, which was released on November 23, 2004. The soundtrack of the game was composed by Jason Hayes, with additional music provided by Tracy W. Bush, Derek Duke and Glenn Stafford.

The Last of Us is a game developed by Naughty Dog and was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment on June 14, 2013. The game's music was composed by Argentine composer Gustavo Santaolalla, who also composed the music for the game's sequel, The Last of Us Part II.

Fortnite is an online video game that was developed and released by Epic Games in 2017. The game's music was composed by Phill Boucher, an American composer also known for composing the music for the Need for Speed series of games.

Kingdom Hearts is a video game series developed by Tetsuya Nomura and Shinji Hashimoto and published by Square Enix. The game series features music composed by Yoko Shimomura.

The Witcher III is a game developed by CD Projekt Red and published by CD Projekt in 2015. The game's soundtrack was composed by Marcin Przybyłowicz and Mikołaj Stroiński.

Resident Evil V is a game developed and published by Capcom in 2009. The game features music composed by Kota Suzuki, who is one of the main composers of the entire franchise.