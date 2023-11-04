Bohse Onkelz Tour 2024: Tickets, venues, dates and more 

German rock band Bohse Onkelz has announced a new tour, titled Open Air Tour, which is scheduled to be held from August 21, 2024, to September 7, 2024, in venues across Germany and Austria. The tour will be a celebration of the band's old music and will also feature new music never heard before.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Berlin, Dresden, and Neu-Ulm, via a post on their official Instagram page, stating:

"This open air tour will be very special in many ways. On the one hand, it will take us through some of the most beautiful concert locations that this country has to offer and on the other hand, the Loreley or the Waldbühne in Berlin are locations in the tour plan that are synonymous with unforgettable moments for both you and us."

Tickets for the tour were available starting November 3, 2023, and can be accessed through My Tickets' page for the band. These are priced at €49.54 plus processing fees, depending on the venue and seating choice.

Bohse Onkelz 2024 tour dates

Bohse Onkelz is set to embark on their first major tour since 2020. In their announcement statement for their upcoming tour, the band stated:

"We will not only ensure safe concerts, but play you some real treats in the tour that have never been played in the history of Onkelz concerts to this day...We promise you nothing less than a hot summer of concerts with us on the most beautiful stages and an ambience that has never existed before in our history."

The full list of dates and venues for the Bohse Onkelz 2024 Germany and Austria Open Air Tour is given below:

August 21, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Waldbühne

August 23, 2024 – Dresden, Germany Rinne Trade Fair

August 24, 2024 – Dresden, Germany Rinne Trade Fair

August 26, 2024 – St. Goarshausen, Germany at Loreley

August 27, 2024 – St. Goarshausen, Germany at Loreley

August 28, 2024 – St. Goarshausen, Germany at Loreley

August 30, 2024 – Oberhausen, Germany at Rudolf-Weber-ARENA Open Air

August 31, 2024 – Oberhausen, Germany at Rudolf-Weber-ARENA Open Air

September 2,2024 – Neu-Ulm, Germany at Wiley Sportpark

September 3, 2024 – Neu-Ulm, Germany at Wiley Sportpark

September 6, 2024 – Bischofshofen, Austria at Paul-Außerleitner-Schanze

September 7, 2024 – Bischofshofen, Austria at Paul-Außerleitner-Schanze // Tickets

More on Bohse Onkelz's music career

Bohse Onkelz was formed in November 1980 as a punk band inspired by bands such as The Ramones. The band released their debut studio album, Der nette Mann, in 1984. It was promptly banned in Germany due to its far-right themes.

The band had their first chart breakthrough with their ninth studio album, Heilige Lieder, which was released on August 31, 1992. It peaked at number 5 on the German album charts.

Bohse Onkelz had their next major success with their twelfth studio album, E.I.N.S., which was released on October 23, 1996. The album peaked at number 4 on the German album chart as well as at number 6 on the Austrian album chart, respectively.

The band achieved commercial acclaim with their fifteenth studio album, Dopamin, which was released on April 15, 2002. It peaked as a chart-topper on the German album chart and at number 4 on the Austrian album chart as well as at number 13 on the Swiss album chart.