“So proud of you my boys”: BTS fans celebrate as all 7 members chart in top 10 of Billboard Artist 100 as solo artists

BTS members and their fandom ARMYs have a reason to rejoice as all seven members of the group have charted in the top 10 of Billboard Artist 100 as solo artists, making them the first K-pop group to achieve this incredible feat.

At their ninth-anniversary Festa celebrations, Bangtan members announced their decision to take a break from group activities and pursue their solo endeavors, which included releasing individual albums.

At this point, all BTS members have released their solo albums, or singles, and reached new heights. Now, in a new achievement, all seven members have charted on Billboard's Artist as solo artists. Jimin ranked at number one which is the highest rank by a BTS member while Jin ranked at the tenth place on the list.

Expand Tweet

An ARMY @m_beingstranger wrote "So Proud of you my boys", with an emotional emoticon.

Expand Tweet

BTS fans celebrate the group's new Billboard's achievement

Expand Tweet

All seven members of BTS have now charted in the top 10 of the Billboard Artist 100 as soloists. For those unversed, the Artist 100 chart is published weekly by the U.S.-based popular and celebrated music chart, Billboard.

For the Billboard Artist 100 chart - an artist's performance across three charts is taken into consideration. These are - the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the Billboard 200 album chart, and the social-media-centric Social 50 chart.

American pop singer Taylor Swift holds the record for most Billboard Artist 100 charts in history with 79 charts, followed by Canadian rapper Drake with 37, The Weeknd with 28, BTS with 21, and finally, Adele with 20 charts.

Jimin took the number one spot amongst BTS members, followed by V and SUGA tied at the number 3 spot, Jungkook secured the 5th spot, 94-liners RM and J-hope tied for the 6th place and finally, Jin secured the 10th place. ARMYs have taken to social media to lavish praise and congratulatory messages for the Butter singers.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Previously, BTS made history as all seven members have been listed on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, making their official debut as soloists. They have become the first Asian act to achieve this incredible feat. It started with J-hope's album Jack in the Box in July 2022, followed by Jin's single album The Astronaut in October, and RM's first solo album Indigo which was released in December last year.

2023 opened with Jimin achieving his first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with his title song Like Crazy from his solo album FACE which was released in March. Jimin became the first Bangtan member and K-pop soloist to achieve this feat.

SUGA completed his AGUST D trilogy with D-DAY in April and Bangtan's maknae Jungkook became the second Bangtan member and K-pop soloist to rank number one on Billboard Hot 100 with hit summer single SEVEN. Finally, V ranked in the 51st place on Billboard Hot 100 with Slow Dancing.

What are BTS members doing these days?

Expand Tweet

The Dynamite singers may be on a break from group activities but the members are busy with their solo endeavors that include brand promotions, magazine covers, variety show appearances, and collaborations amongst other things.

Members Jin and J-hope are currently enlisted in the military and are expected to be discharged around June 12th, 2024, and October 17th, 2024. Member SUGA has announced that he will be enlisting in the military on September 22nd as a public service worker and will be discharged on June 21st, 2025.

Leader RM is expected to release something special in October and is expected to release his Sophomore album sometime next year. Jimin is busy with his brand endorsements and promotions, and V and Jungkook are busy with post-release interviews with global media outlets with exciting announcements in the pipeline.