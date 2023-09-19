“It’s a prize or punishment?”: BTS fans react hilariously as Taehyung threatens ARMYs to make vlogs

It seems like BTS' Taehyung threatening ARMYs to make vlogs has hilariously backfired on him. In a recent livestream, the Layover singer said that in his free time he likes watching ARMY vlogs, especially those enjoying themselves and having a good time.

The 28-year-old idol shared that he isn't a fan of ASMR videos or album unboxing videos where he can see ARMYs faces. He urged ARMYs to be more proactive and share more fan content, showcasing their daily lives and activities.

At one point, BTS' Taehyung even threatened ARMYs with dire consequences, saying that if they didn't post more fan content, he would be forced to post pictures of only hands and feet as a punishment for fans.

"If ARMYs don't upload ARMY logs, i also won't upload... i'll just post just feet, hands."

However, ARMYs are instead reacting hilariously to the Layover hitmaker's threats, unfazed by the idea of him punishing fans with pictures of hands and feet. @stayhope_full2 wrote rhetorically, "It's a prize or a punishment?"

BTS' Taehyung's fans share amusing reactions to the ultimatum given by the singer

There is no denying that Bangtan and ARMYs share a beautiful and warm relationship. BTS' beloved global fanbase has been their biggest strength in their decade-long career in the industry, while fans have always reiterated that Bangtan members have provided them solace and comfort in difficult times.

Thanks to social media and fan-community platforms like Weverse, BTS and ARMYs can now share and engage in mutually exclusive content. BTS' Taehyung too shared that he enjoys watching ARMY vlogs and content and even shared his YouTube search history as proof of the fact that he has indeed watched fan content in his free time.

In his recent Weverse live, the Slow Dancing singer urged fans to post ARMY content so that he could watch it. He also threatened ARMYs with dire consequences if they didn't comply with his demands, which were to deprive them of his solo images and instead share pictures of hands and feet.

To entice ARMYs further, BTS' Taehyung even launched a Weverse event where fans could upload their vlogs and, in return, win some special prizes.

BTS' Taehyung even hosted a few streaming parties on Stationhead, wherein he gave ARMYs the final ultimatum that if they failed to make more vlogs, then he would only post pictures of his hands and feet without showing his face. However, ARMYs have hilarious reactions to the Love Me Again singer's threats.

ARMYs joke that they have no qualms seeing pictures of hands and feet and will take it as a special treat from Taehyung. Some other fans even suggested to fellow ARMYs that they make a dedicated forum or channel where they share ARMY vlogs and content for the Rainy Days singer.

BTS' Taehyung shuts down chatter about Bangtan members' shirtless pictures

BTS' Taehyung made a special appearance on SUGA's show Suchwita to promote his debut solo album Layover. At one point, the Love Me Again singer and SUGA discussed Bangtan members' posting shirtless pictures on their Instagram or Weverse accounts and how it has now become a running joke among fans that BTS Chapter 2 is essentially about members taking off their shirts.

However, the Blue singer clarified that "Chapter 2 has nothing to do about us being shirtless". ARMYs feel that the members frequently posting shirtless pictures or photos of their bare hands and feet is nothing but a treat for fans, and they cherish them.

Hence, fans believe that the Sweet Night singer's threats could have the opposite effect and create a market for new BTS content.