“Congratulations Taehyung”: ARMYs react to BTS’ V’s debut solo album Layover debuting on Billboard 200

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, has unlocked a new achievement on the Billboard 200 with his debut solo album Layover. For the unversed, on September 8, the 28-year-old idol became the seventh and final member of the group to make his solo debut with the five-track album Layover, amidst much fanfare and excitement amongst audiences.

On September 18, ten days after the release of Layover, he entered Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart, his first time as a solo artist, and is ranked at number 2. Ever since Layover was released, it has broken and created many domestic and international music records, including his charting on the Billboard 200 for the first time.

"Congratulations Taehyung", @SKPopCulture wrote on X, sharing pictures and a caption accompanied by the tweet congratulating Taehyung.

Expand Tweet

BTS' Taehyung's Layover ties with Jimin and SUGA on Billboard 200

Expand Tweet

BTS' Taehyung's debut solo album Layover has tied the record with his bandmates Jimin and SUGA for the highest ranking ever achieved on the chart by a Korean solo album. Notably, Jimin and SUGA's respective albums, FACE and D-DAY, too, ranked second on the Billboard 200.

ARMYs are happy and proud of BTS' V as fans believe BIG HIT MUSIC did not do enough to promote V's album Layover. According to ARMYs there were shipping delays, not enough album stocks and restocks available, deleted sales, no U.S. promotions, and no pre-release playlists, among other things.

Fans believe Layover earned success on its own merit and solely because of the Slow Dancing crooner's stardom and talent. Hence, fans believe he deserves the number-two rank on the Billboard 200 and hope he continues this streak.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to Luminate, BTS' Taehyung's Layover gained a total of 100,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on September 14, the debut week spanning from September 8 to September 14.

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS holds the number one spot on the Billboard 200, which is her second time bagging the spot on this chart. Notably, Layover is available in 13 different collectible versions, which include unique merchandise like photocards of Taehyung and Yeontan, his beloved pet dog, to whom the album is dedicated.

Taehyung makes UK debut with title track Slow Dancing

Expand Tweet

BTS' V makes his UK debut with the title track Slow Dancing debuting at number 24 on its Official Singles Chart. This also marks the 28-year-old BTS member's first time entering the aforementioned chart as a solo artist.

V is only the third soloist after bandmates and fellow maknae line members Jimin and Jungkook to debut in the top 25 of the Official Singles Chart. Jimin's Like Crazy ranked at number 8, while Jungkook's SEVEN ranked at an incredible position of number 3.

UK's Official Singles Chart is similar to U.S. Billboard music charts. Additionally, Slow Dancing also debuted at the first rank on both the Official Singles Sales chart and the Official Singles Downloads Chart.

For the unversed, Layover consists of five main tracks and a bonus track. The main tracks are Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Slow Dancing (title track), For Us, and Blue. A bonus track is the Slow Dancing piano instrumental version. Each song is accompanied by a music video.

BTS' V performed his title track, Slow Dancing, on Japan's CDTV Live on September 18.