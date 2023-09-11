“Taehyung’s duality”: Fans gush over the BTS’ member’s transition from “Rainy Days” to “Slow Dancing” during his Inkigayo Live performance

BTS’ V appeared on SBS’ Inkigayo Music Bank on September 10, 2023, and stunned fans with his duality. He sang two songs on the show that are from his latest and solo debut album Layover. These songs were Rainy Days and Slow Dancing. But the transition between these two is what left Fans in awe.

Fans were taken aback by the way that V controlled his voice by moving from one song to the other. Fans loved the duality of V as he seemed pretty serious during the first song and returned to his natural cuter style for the latter.

V's seamless transition between Rainy Days and Slow Dancing and the ending Fairies

V has been in the spotlight lately, actively promoting his album Layover, which officially dropped on September 8, 2023. One of the songs from this album, Slow Dancing, was not only released as part of the album but was also performed by V on the Inkigayo Music Bank stage.

Prior to the recording of the show, V had a heartwarming surprise for his devoted fans who eagerly awaited his live performance. He had arranged boxes of unexpected gifts that included pendants, snacks, and even transportation, ensuring that his fans were well taken care of.

When V finally graced the stage, he not only surprised everyone with his vocals but also with his stunning fashion choices. He began with Rainy Days, exuding a more casual vibe, and seamlessly transitioned into Slow Dancing, offering a subtle and more mellow atmosphere. However, his fashion choices during these performances were notably distinct.

For Rainy Days, he sported an oversized black T-shirt adorned with a silver chain and checkered red pants, coupled with his hair neatly flattened, resembling a bowl cut. For the performance of Slow Dancing, he appeared in a clean white ripped hoodie paired with loose pants and a head of frizzy hair.

The true contrast emerged during the final moments of each performance, known as Ending Fairies. At the conclusion of the first song, he donned a serious expression, evoking the aura of a seasoned model.

Conversely, at the end of the second song, he began with a serious demeanor but couldn't contain his infectious laughter, ultimately forming a V sign with his fingers. This gesture was the adorable demeanor V is known for which made the fans go "awwww!"

Fans were left virtually speechless, overwhelmed by V's mesmerizing stage presence and visual-filled appearance. Here are some of their reactions, though words hardly seemed enough to capture the fans' feelings:

The fans present at the venue could not experience this live because both these songs were shot at two different locations for which V had arranged buses for the fans to commute between. The day was indeed an exhausting one for the fans who got to witness their beloved BTS star live.

Slow Dancing which was released on September 8 is currently busy making rounds and it'll be interesting to see which charts it tops.