“BTS paved the way”: ARMYs celebrate as Bangtan becomes first Asian act to chart all seven members on Billboard Hot 100 as soloists

BTS has made history as all seven members have been listed on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, making their official debut as soloists. They have become the first Asian act to achieve this incredible feat. For those unversed, in June 2022, the Proof singers decided to take a break from group activities and focus on their solo endeavors.

J-hope became the first BTS member to release his debut solo album, Jack in the Box. This was followed by Jin's single The Astronaut in collaboration with Coldplay. Bangtan's leader RM released his poignant album Indigo in December, and Jimin debuted with FACE in March.

SUGA released the concluding chapter to his AGUST D mixtape in the form of D-DAY, and Jungkook released his tantalizing single SEVEN in collaboration with Han So-hee and American rapper Latto. Finally, V is all set to make his solo debut with Layover on September 8, 2023. He has released two pre-release songs - Rainy Days and Love Me Again.

Jimin's Like Crazy grabbed the number one spot on Billboard's Hot 100, marking the first for a BTS member

BTS' Jin's debut solo single, The Astronaut, which was released on October 28 as a farewell gift for ARMYs debuted at 51st place on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the week ending on November 12, 2022. The song also marked his first solo collaboration with Coldplay after previously releasing the song My Universe together.

Bangtan's leader RM's song Wild Flower debuted at 83rd place on the Hot 100 chart in the week ending on December 17, 2022. RM released Wild Flower as the title track of Indigo in collaboration with Cherry Filter's Youjeen. J-hope's On the Street ranked at the 60th place on the Hot 100 chart for the week ending on March 18, 2022.

The song was special for two reasons. Not only did he collaborate with his idol J Cole for the first time, but On the Street was released as a farewell gift for ARMYs before J-hope's enlistment.

BTS' Jimin made history by becoming the first member of the septet to debut at the number one rank on Billboard's Hot 100 with his title song Like Crazy from his album FACE. This was for the week ending on April 8, 2023. SUGA's title track, Haegeum, from D-DAY, secured the 58th spot for the week ending on May 6, 2023.

Jungkook became the second member of the group to debut at the number one rank on the Hot 100 chart with SEVEN featuring Han So-hee and Latto. This was for the week ending on July 29, 2023.

Finally, BTS' V became the seventh and final member to chart on the Hot 100 chart, with his pre-release song Love Me Again ranking at 96th place. This is for the week ending on August 26, 2023.

Fans shower praise on BTS members for charting on Billboard's Hot 100 as soloists

ARMYs are proud of the members' achievements as soloists and have taken to social media to lavish praise on them for charting on Billboard's Hot 100. Not only have Jimin and Jungkook made history by becoming the first K-pop soloists to debut solo on the Hot 100 chart, but all BTS members have achieved this feat in one year. Here are some reactions from the ARMYs:

Notably, Bangtan members plan to reconvene by 2025 after their military enlistment.