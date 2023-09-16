“We are all jindeprived”: Fans react as BTS's Jin sends a heartfelt September video message to the ARMY

On September 16, 2023, BTS' Jin pleasantly surprised ARMY with a heartfelt pre-recorded video message. This heartwarming video was shared via BTS' official YouTube channel, continuing a monthly tradition maintained since the beginning of the year.This particular message marked the ninth installment in the series and delighted fans with Jin's characteristic humor and playful spirit.

During the video, Jin touched on a variety of topics, including his thoughts on autumn and the significance of September, discussions about food, personal well-being, reading, and his warm wishes for everyone. To the fans' delight, fellow BTS members V and Jung Kook also made cameo appearances in the video, adding an extra layer of charm and camaraderie to the message.

Towards the end of the video, Jin reassured fans by expressing his commitment to continue creating these heartfelt messages for as long as possible. He hinted at having numerous exciting concepts in mind for future videos, leaving ARMY members eagerly anticipating what's to come.

BTS' Jin graces fans with a September video message through YouTube

As September rolled in, the BTS fandom eagerly awaited another message from their beloved member Jin, who is currently on military duty. He is known for his endearing video messages, and this time, another pre-recorded video message came along to celebrate the arrival of September and share some heartfelt thoughts with his fans.

In his signature lighthearted manner, the BTS member started by reminiscing about the unique season of September. He said that to him, September signifies the season of reading. Jin, known for his love of books, sees this month as an opportunity to dive into the world of literature.

Amid his busy schedule, he took a moment to connect with his fans. He mentioned that he was at work at the time this video was shot and casually revealed that Jung Kook, his fellow BTS member, had made a quick appearance before dashing off. This glimpse into the special bond of the group is something that ARMY treasures dearly.

September, in Jin's poetic words, is the time when "even horses gain weight." It's a season that brings a unique charm, with the sky appearing higher and horses looking a little rounder, possibly due to the lush harvest. It's the season of autumn, and the Moon singer encouraged fans to embrace it fully.

He playfully suggested that dressing up a bit, even donning stylish glasses, and getting lost in a good book can be wonderful ways to enjoy September. Jin's love for books and reading was evident in this message, and it resonates with fans who admire his intellectual pursuits.

His concern for ARMY's well-being shone through as he asked how everyone was doing. He shared that he was probably doing well, offering a sense of reassurance to fans who constantly worry about the members' hectic schedules.

The conversation then turned to food as Jin discussed the autumn menu. He playfully suggested indulging in "samgyeopsal," a popular Korean dish of grilled pork belly, along with fresh sashimi and plenty of vegetables. He encouraged fans to savor these hearty meals and put on a little extra weight, emphasizing the importance of good health.

Jin's message then took an emotional turn as he urged the fans to stay healthy and energized. He added that he hopes to see them at BTS concerts in the future, underlining the significance of maintaining one's strength to fully enjoy the group's music.

As he reflected on his previous video messages, the BTS star mentioned his changing hairstyles. He explains that each video comes with a different concept and look, as he wants to show his fans that he's putting in the effort to connect with them in unique ways.

A surprise appearance by V just to greet the fans added to the charm of the video message. V's presence alleviated the video's emphasis and showcased the close bond between BTS members, reassuring fans of their unity.

Fans over the internet expressed how comfortable and calm they felt after watching and listening to this video message and how they miss their beloved idol more than ever. Check out some of their reactions:

At the end of the video, BTS' hyung hinted at more surprises to come in future videos, revealing that he's planned different concepts for each month, mirroring the changing seasons. He concluded the video by expressing his gratitude to ARMY for their unchanging support.

All of Jin's video messages serve as a heartwarming way for BTS to maintain a close connection with their fans. As all the members of the group continue to make waves in the global music industry, such messages remind ARMY of the group's humble beginnings and their genuine love for their fans.