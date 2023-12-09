Is Poor Things available to stream? Emma Stone movie show timings and where to watch revealed 

Filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things was released on December 8, 2023, in select theaters in the US and await its theatrical release in the United Kingdom on January 12, 2024. On September 1, 2023, the movie had its premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival and won the Golden Lion award. Based on Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name, the movie is co-produced by Emma Stone, who also plays the lead character of Bella Baxter.

Viewers are eagerly waiting to stream the movie, which features a star-studded cast consisting of Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, and many more. However, it is not available to stream currently, and there is no news about any streaming dates as yet. Interested viewers must access Poor Things in the theaters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Poor Things, the movie.

Is the movie, Poor Things, available on streaming platforms?

Emma Stone in Poor Things (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

As mentioned before, Poor Things is getting an exclusive theatrical release as of now. It does not have a streaming date yet, nor are there any details about the streaming platforms for the movie. It may be open to streaming sometime in 2024 after it has enjoyed its theatrical run in the UK.

As for the platform where it may arrive, when it does, the guess is Hulu as this is an R-rated movie. Since the distributor for the movie, Searchlight Pictures, is owned by Disney, Disney’s streaming partner Hulu is likely to hold the rights to stream. Moreover, other Searchlight titles, such as Banshees of Inisherin, Chevalier, and Theatre Camp, are currently streaming on Hulu.

Since VOD or digital releases usually happen six to eight weeks after the theatrical release, the Emma Stone starrer may arrive in digital stores by the end of January 2024 or early February of the same year.

Poor Things movie showtimes

Currently, the film is released in select theaters in the major cities of the US. It is expected to have a nationwide release on the tentative date of December 22, 2023, just ahead of Christmas. The regional and local theaters will screen the movie later in the month.

While some independent theaters have the rights to screen the movie, most major chains that have been playing the film since December 8 are:

AMC Theatres/Early Access Cinemark Cineplex Fandango Regal

What is Poor Things about?

The Yorgos movie is about liberation and equality. The plot follows Bella Baxter, played by Emma Stone, as she comes to life thanks to a brilliant scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter, played by Willem Dafoe. Under Dr. Baxter’s protection and guidance, she embarks on a journey to learn about the world around her that is much different from the one she belonged to.

However, soon her desire to be free takes over, and Bella flees with a dishonest lawyer, Duncan Wedderbum, portrayed by Mark Ruffalo. Free from old-fashioned prejudices and wanting to see the world, Bella travels across continents.

A scene from the movie (Image credit Yorgos Lanthimos)

Starting as a childlike being, Bella quickly transforms into a liberated woman in command of a mature mind. The essence of the movie is women’s emancipation, where the protagonist seeks to become her truest self by achieving enlightenment and establishing genuine relationships. This is the story of a woman’s journey of self-discovery but realizes that her identity was always inside her.

Watch out for Poor Things at the nearby theaters screening the movie.