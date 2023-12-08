Where to watch Poor Things? Theatres, streaming status, and more

Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things is easily one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and with the film finally hitting the theatres, the excitement for the same is skyrocketing. Lanthimos is known for his offbeat dramas, like The Lobster, and Poor Things' odd plotline and the nature is not much different.

The latest Emma Stone-led drama follows an unorthodox scientist, Dr. Godwin (played by Willem Dafoe), who resurrects a young girl and develops a complex relationship with her. Shielded from reality after the resurrection, Bella (played by Stone) finally comes in contact with Duncan (played by Mark Ruffalo) and decides to explore the world with her very different perspective.

The film "Poor Things" is a cinematic rendition of Alasdair Gray's acclaimed 1992 novel, which not only secured the Guardian Fiction Prize and the Costa Book Award but also shares thematic parallels with "Frankenstein," a seminal work in the annals of fiction.

The film premiered on December 8, 2023, and is currently available in all major theatre chains nationwide. A streaming release is coming but no announcement has been made so far.

Which theatres are showing Poor Things?

With the release just a day before, most theatres are currently screening the Yorgos Lanthimos film. The major chains that are playing the film right now are as follows.

1) Fandango

2) Regal

3) AMC Theatres / AMC Early Access

4) Cinemark

5) Cineplex

The showtimes for the same are available on the respective websites of each of the theatre chains. Apart from these, many independent theatres are also currently screening the film.

Sadly, the film's limited release means that only cities like New York and Los Angeles will see the movie playing in theatres from December 8, 2023, while others will have to wait till before Christmas to see it play in local and regional theatres.

When and where will Poor Things stream?

While there is no news about a streaming release date yet, fans can expect the film to stream on Hulu or Disney+ since it is a Searchlight production. However, Hulu is the more possible destination for the film, because it is more adult-oriented.

The film is also R-rated and most Disney-owned films unsuitable for children do not premiere on Disney+.

Does Poor Things have a digital release date?

Films often come to digital stores or have VOD releases before they stream on platforms like Hulu. But nothing about the VOD release has been announced for Poor Things.

Since most films come to VOD within six to eight weeks of their release, this film is expected to go to digital stores or VOD platforms by late January or early February.

So for now, the only feasible way of watching the film is visiting your local theatres, and it will remain this way for quite some time before it makes its way to the homes.

Poor Things stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Jerrod Carmichael, and Margaret Qualley, among many others.

Catch it in your nearest theatres starting December 8, 2023.