BAFTA Awards 2024: Full list of nominations revealed

The BAFTA Awards 2024 is almost here as the 77th edition of the prestigious British Academy Film Awards is scheduled to take place on February 18, 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre. BAFTA released the longlist for this year's nominations on January 5, 2024, and they have concluded the final list of nominees, which has been revealed today.
On January 18, 2024, the arts charity's headquarters in 195 Piccadilly, London, hosted a livestream with former EE Rising Star Award nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir announcing the nominations. The webcast was also accessible on BAFTA's Twitter and YouTube accounts. On January 10, 2024, the EE Rising Star nominees—the only category in which the British public casts ballots—were revealed.
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads the list for the BAFTA Awards 2024 with a total of 13 nominations, and coming a close second is Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. As mentioned earlier, the results will be revealed on February 18, 2024.
BAFTA Awards 2024: Full list of nominations - Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon leading the list
Here is a look at the full list of nominations across all categories for BAFTA Awards 2024:
Best Film
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Outstanding British Film
- All of Us Strangers
- Saltburn
- How to Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Scrapper
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Best Director
- Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers
- Justine Triet -Anatomy of a Fall
- Alexander Payne -The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper -Maestro
- Christopher Nolan -Oppenheimer
- Jonathan Glazer -The Zone of Interest
Outstanding debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
- Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]
- Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)
- How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)
- Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (director)
Best Film not in the English Language
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Best Documentary
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
- Wham!
Best Animated Film
- The Boy and the Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Leading Actress
- Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best Leading Actor
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
- Sandra Hüller -The Zone of Interest
- Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi -Saltburn
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
- Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Best Casting
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Cinematography
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Costume Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hair
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Original Score
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Sound
- Ferrari
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Best Special Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Poor Things
Best British Short Animation
- Crab Day
- Visible Mending
- Wild Summon
Best British Short Film
- Festival of Slaps
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster
- Such a Lovely Day
- Yellow
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia McKenna-Bruce
- Sophie Wilde
Stay tuned for the BAFTA Awards 2024 when it airs live on February 18, 2024.