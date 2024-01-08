BAFTA Awards 2024: Full longlist

BAFTA Awards 2024 is going to be the 75th edition of the famous award ceremony. The ceremony will be held on February 18, 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre.
BAFTA released the longlist of this year's nominees for all 24 categories represented at the awards ceremony. Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are the major nominees this year. With 15 longlist nods apiece, the heavyweight trio is tied.
All three movies are in the running for awards for best picture, best director, and best screenplay. In total, 69 movies have been chosen for the 24 categories. The only modification made to this year's longlisting procedure was to the best director selection.
On January 18, 2024, past Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir will announce the final list of nominees. The announcements will be aired live on Bafta's social media networks.
BAFTA 2024: Full Longlist for Major Categories
Best film
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Outstanding British film
- All of Us Strangers
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- The Deepest Breath
- The Great Escaper
- How to Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- One Life
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Tetris
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Blue Bag Life
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Earth Mama
- The End We Start From
- How To Have Sex
- If the Streets Were on Fire
- Is There Anybody Out There?
- Polite Society
- Rye Lane
- Scrapper
Film not in the English language
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Boy And The Heron
- The Eight Mountains
- Fallen Leaves
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Teachers’ Lounge
- The Zone of Interest
Documentary
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- The Deepest Breath
- High & Low - John Galliano
- Little Richard: I Am Everything
- Mad About The Boy: The Noël Coward Story
- The Pigeon Tunnel
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- Wham!
Animated Film
- The Boy And The Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Director
- Anatomy of a Fall
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- The Zone of Interest
Original Screenplay
- Air
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
Adapted Screenplay
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Dumb Money
- The Killer
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Leading Actress
- Annette Bening - NYAD
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
- Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
- Greta Lee - Past Lives
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of The Flower Moon
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
- Mia McKenna-Bruce - How to Have Sex
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Vivian Oparah Rye Lane
Leading Actor
- Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- George MacKay - Femme
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of The Flower Moon
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Supporting Actress
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Cara Jade Myers - Killers of The Flower Moon
- Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Jodie Foster - NYAD
- Julianne Moore - May December
- Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
- Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
Supporting Actor
- Anthony Hopkins - One Life
- Ben Whishaw - Passages
- Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
- Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
- Jamie Bell - All of Us Strangers
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
- Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
- Robert De Niro - Killers of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Casting
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
Cinematography
- Barbie
- The Creator
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- The Zone of Interest
Costume design
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Wonka
Editing
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- The Zone of Interest
Make-up & Hair
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Golda
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
- Wonka
Original score
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Wonka
Production design
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Special visual effects
- Barbie
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Wonka
Sound
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
British short animation
- Crab Day
- Sweet Like Lemons
- The Smeds and The Smoos
- Visible Mending
- Wild Summon
- World to Roam
British short film
- Essex Girls
- Festival of Slaps
- Finding Alaa
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster
- Jill, Uncredited
- Mighty Penguins
- The One Note Man
- Such A Lovely Day
- Yellow
Catch BAFTA 2024 when it airs live on February 18, 2024.