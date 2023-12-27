All of Us Strangers: Full cast list and lead character storyline explored

On November 25, 2023, the eagerly awaited movie, All of Us Strangers, debuted on HBO Max screens. This love story, directed by Andrew Haigh, has been praised as a compelling emotional rollercoaster with superb performances and a novel take on the difficulties of love and heartbreak.

The film addresses the complex relationships between romantic love and family, fusing supernatural elements with genuine emotions. All of Us Strangers is based on the 1987 book Strangers by Taichi Yamada.

Starring Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, among others, the film has already generated buzz at high-end film festivals, intriguing audiences to learn more about its mysteries.

All of Us Strangers: Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, and Claire Foy star in the film

1) Paul Mescal as Harry

Mescal at the Olivier Awards 2023 (image via Getty)

Paul Mescal plays Harry, a mysterious neighbor to screenwriter Adam. Mescal's flirtations with Adam blossoms into a romance that is the central feature of the film. The film is focused heavily on Harry and Adam, and Mescal has another remarkable performance in store for fans.

Paul Mescal rose to prominence for his role as Connell in the popular limited series Normal People. He has also been nominated for an Oscar for his role in the film Aftersun. Mescal is also going to be seen in the leading role of Ridley Scott's highly anticipated sequel to Gladiator.

2) Andrew Scott as Adam

Andrew Scott plays the role of screenwriter Adam in All of Us Strangers. Adam is attempting to compose his newest film about his parents, and he spends the majority of his days and evenings by himself. However, things start to change when he gets to know Harry (Paul Mescal), his apartment building neighbor.

After an uncomfortable initial encounter, Adam gets to know Harry—who is also terribly lonely—and the two of them begin to develop a connection. However, Adam's thoughts are consumed with memories of his deceased parents.

Andrew Scott, considered by many as one of the best Irish actors to have graced the screen in recent times, rose to fame for his role as Moriarty in the series Sherlock. He is known for appearing in popular films and television shows like Fleabag, Spectre, and 1917, among others.

3) Claire Foy as Mum

Claire Foy plays the role of Adam's deceased mother in All of Us Strangers. She appears to carry the role with a lot of grace and portrays the ache of seeing her son phenomenally, while also playing the role of a spirit rather than a living character.

Claire Foy is most popular for her role as a young Queen Elizabeth II in the series The Crown. The Golden Globe awardee has also been seen in films and series like Being Human, Unsane, and A Very British Scandal, among others.

All of Us Strangers: Other notable members of the cast

All of Us Strangers features a limited cast, as it focuses closely on Paul Mescal's Harry and Andrew Scott's Adam. Partnering with Claire Foy is Jamie Bell in the role of Adam's deceased father. Meanwhile, Ami Tredrea plays the role of a waitress in the film.

Directed by Andrew Haigh (known for Lean on Pete), All of Us Strangers is named as one of the top independent films of the year and features some brilliant performances from each member of the ensemble cast.

All of Us Strangers was released in the USA on December 22, 2023, and is currently running across theaters.