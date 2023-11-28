All of Us Strangers: Release date, cast, and plot explored

All of Us Strangers is an upcoming romantic fantasy starring Primetime Emmy award nominee Andrew Scott and Oscar nominee Paul Mescal. Helmed by Andrew Haigh, the British film was already shown at the 50th Telluride Film Festival. The movie, a part of the main segment at the Colorado-based event, premiered there on August 31.

Some months later on October 1, the New York Film Festival hosted All of Us Strangers. The film also made it to the main competition of the Spain-based 68th Valladolid International Film Festival and several other film festivals.

Further, the QCinema International Film Festival held screenings of the movie thrice, on November 19, 20, and 24, 2023. It is now gearing up for its theatrical release.

All of Us Strangers release date and time

As per Collider, All of Us Strangers will have a limited release in cinema halls in the United States on December 22. Searchlight Pictures targeting the Christmas and holiday season may prove to be a good move for them if moviegoers are in the mood for an intense romantic film.

As for the release time, the first show of a movie in the United States can begin as early as 10 AM. However, it depends on the weather, and the first show can be as late as 12 PM. It is better to keep an eye out for the movie booking sites and the social media handles of the film.

After the US stint, All of Us Strangers will premiere in the United Kingdom on January 26, 2024. Once the theatrical run is over, the film may follow other Searchlight productions like Theater Camp and Chevalier and hit Hulu for the streaming audience.

There is, however, no confirmed update on this.

What is All of Us Strangers about?

As per Metacritic, the synopsis of All of Us Strangers reads:

“One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor Harry, which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents, appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.”

Who stars in All of Us Strangers? Cast and characters explored

All of Us Strangers is a loose adaptation of Strangers, an award-winning novel published in 1987. The Taichi Yamada written Japanese book was translated into English in 2003.

As mentioned earlier, Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Jamie Bell, and Claire Foy make up the main cast. Ami Tredrea will also appear as a waitress. While Scott is portraying Adam, Mescal has been signed to play Harry. Meanwhile, Adam’s apparently dead parents are being played by Claire Foy and Jamie Bell.

While describing the film, Andrew Scott told Goss.ie:

“I wouldn’t describe it as a rom-com, it’s quite dark. But there is rom in it, and I suppose there’s a bit of com in it, so maybe it is a rom-com! But it’s an unusual sort of one.”

He hailed his co-star and called their chemistry “great,” an observation attested by Haigh.

All of Us Strangers will be released in the US on December 22.