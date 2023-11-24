Black Mirror season 7: Everything we know so far

Black Mirror season 7 is expected to go on floors later this year, according to Variety. However, an official announcement regarding the plot and cast is yet to be made.

Black Mirror is a British dystopian anthology series that explores the dangers of over-dependence on technology. Created by Charlie Brooker, the show is inspired by the yesteryear American series The Twilight Zone and consists of 27 episodes across six seasons. Each episode features a different cast and storyline.

The first two seasons of Black Mirror aired on Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013. This was also the case with the 2014 special episode White Christmas. The series then moved to Netflix, which has been its home since 2016.

Black Mirror season 7 production is expected to start in December 2023

Production on Black Mirror 7 is set to begin either later this month or in December. However, there’s no word on the release date. There is usually a gap of nearly two years between seasons. However, this wasn’t the case with the sixth one as it hit screens nearly four years after the previous installment.

The delay was partly caused by the controversy surrounding the show’s ownership. Brooker and his creative partner Annabel Jones left the Enedemol Shine-backed House of Tomorrow and moved to Netflix with their new banner Broke and Bones.

However, the rights to Black Mirror stayed with Endemol Shine, which was soon taken over by Banijay Group. The Banijay Group gave the show’s license to Netflix.

Black Mirror season 7 won’t be facing any such delays as the matter has been resolved. As such, fans can expect it to premiere in 2025.

Charlie Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, and Annabel Jones are set to return as executive producers. However, details regarding the cast are still under wraps.

Black Mirror season 6 proved to be a memorable one for the audience in terms of the casting as It featured A-listers Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Andrew Scott, and Anthony Mackie among others.

Viewers can’t really rule out the possibility of one or more of these names returning for Black Mirror season 7 in a different role. Brooker had indicated this while promoting the sixth season.

“There’s no rule that says that an actor can’t come back to Black Mirror. We have had some - Monica Dolan is in this season as well, who was in Smithereens in season 5,” he had said.

Details regarding the cast are likely to be released after the series' shoot begins.

What’s the plot of Black Mirror season 7?

Each episode of Black Mirror features a new storyline, which usually has little in common with the previous installments and this makes it difficult to guess the potential plot of the upcoming season.

That said, the sixth season took the series in a new direction as it featured a mix of suspense and horror. Black Mirror season 7 too is likely to explore some new themes. Charlie Brooker hinted at the same in an interview with Tudum:

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people – and myself – or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself,” he had said.

Viewers may get a better idea of what to expect from Black Mirror season 7 once its teaser is released. However, that may take a while as the seventh season of the much-loved series is yet to go on floors.

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix.