Is Black Mirror returning for season 7? Netflix drops a new update

There is exciting news for the fans of the Black Mirror series, with season 7 all set to return to the screen sooner than expected, as reported by Variety. The season is scheduled to hit the screen in 2024. Most of the episodes are penned by Charlie Brooker, and Annabel Jones, the executive producer, mainly handles the production.

After a gap of four years, Black Mirror season 6, a sci-fi thriller, made a comeback earlier this year and was a massive hit. People around the world tuned in, making it a top pick in 92 countries and keeping it in Netflix's global top 10 English-speaking TVs for four weeks.

Meet the ensemble: The cast of Black Mirror season 7

While the exact plot and cast details for the upcoming Black Mirror season 7 are yet to be revealed by the production, excitement is growing for the next installment of this stimulating and captivating series. The show is gearing up to start production later this year, and fans can expect the return of creator Charlie Brooker, along with executive producers Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhodes.

Season 6 continued to deliver the series' standard unsettling plot twists and hold onto the viewers. Remarkably, the series widened its scope by introducing the Red Mirror brand, diving into stories beyond the usual technological frights we've grown accustomed to.

Black Mirror season 6: Navigating the twists

Black Mirror Season 6 was released in mid-June on Netflix, offering fans of distorted and gloomy fiction a dark and thrilling treat. This was one of Charlie Brooker's anthology series with its trademark unrest and sci-fi scenarios, including its first-ever werewolf feature in one episode.

The first episode, "Joan is Awful," introduces a Netflix variant called Streamberry, featuring 24/7 live streaming of unwitting individuals who unknowingly signed away their rights. It explores the disturbing intrusion into people's privacy, introducing a scatological element to heighten the sense of discomfort.

Black Mirror Season 6

In "Loch Henry," characters Davis and Pia start video-recording a building with a sordid past, blending personal connections with the ordinary documentary concept.

In "Beyond the Sea," we follow astronauts David and Cliff navigating a story that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. With the presence of an earth-bound wife, the narrative gains complexity, offering viewers an inescapable twist.

"Mazey Day" takes a seemingly straightforward story about celeb Mazey Day, only to lead viewers into bizarre back alleys with unexpected twists.

"Demon 79" is a favorite, featuring protagonist Nida, a Singaporean actor playing an Indian character. In this episode, the narrative takes us on a journey from the depths of Hell to North England, intertwining murder, witty exchanges, and romance.

Unraveling the enigma: A Glimpse into the mysterious world of Black Mirror season 7

Black Mirror season 7 is expected to follow its usual style of standalone episodes, delving into the world of fright with different sci-fi and supernatural ideas. Charlie Brooker has hinted that future seasons might explore various topics.

In an interview with Tudum, he mentioned,

“I've always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people–and myself–or else what's the point? It should be a series that can't be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself.”

Since season 6 leaned more towards mystery and supernatural elements, the trend will likely continue in Black Mirror Season 7. Brooker also showed his interest in exploring animation for future episodes.

In his words,

“I've never done an animated episode or a musical episode. Actually, weirdly, USS Callister started life – because I was thinking of a story to do with a musical, and it somehow became USS Callister. So sometimes you're aiming for one thing, and you veer off somewhere else."

He continued,

"Again, all bets are off because, in this season, we've got some that are almost old-school horror, and we've got some that are retro-futuristic, and we've got ones that are out-and-out comedy. So it's a right mix. So I don't know. Anything. Bloody anything!”

Exploring Sci-fi with supernatural in season 7

Fans can expect an immersive exploration of the world of fiction, technology, and AI, provoking questions and calling for answers to mind-bending scenarios related to the unexplored world of technology and media through Black Mirror season 7, expected to be released in 2024 on Netflix globally.