Is Black Mirror renewed for season 7? Details about season 6 explored

Black Mirror, the worldwide critically acclaimed sci-fi anthology series is all set to make its return with a brand new season 6 on June 15, 2023, exclusively on Netflix.

Ever since the news of the upcoming sixth season of Black Mirror was released by Netflix, fans of the dystopian show have been wondering whether the show will return for a seventh season.

Although the series is yet to be renewed for its seventh season, there's a high probability that the show will not end with season 6 as Netflix has not declared the 6th season to be the season final of the series.

The six-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning show has been created by Charlie Brooker. He has also served as the writer of the series, along with Konnie Huq, William Bridges, Jesse Armstrong, Michael Schur, and Rashida Jones.

Black Mirror season 6 will have a total of 5 episodes

Black Mirror @blackmirror wait until you see how this all unfolds. wait until you see how this all unfolds. https://t.co/YZTCqvjKG0

Scheduled to be released on June 15, 2023, the highly anticipated sixth season of the Netflix series will consist of five episodes. The brief official description for the new season of the dark and ominous cult series, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"You’ve been wondering. You’ve been waiting. You’ve been warned. The sixth season of Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror is BACK. The most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected season yet is arriving"

Annabel Jones and creator Charlie Brooker have acted as executive producers for the series.

The official trailer and synopsis provide the audience with hints and glimpses of what the new season of the popular show has in store for them and by the looks of it, the new season will be bolder, darker, and more ominous.

Viewers are in for some bone-chilling and astounding sets of stories as the season promises to be the most "unpredictable, unclassifiable, and unexpected".

The list of all five episodes of the sixth season is as follows:

Episode 1: Joan Is Awful

Episode 2: Loch Henry

Episode 3: Beyond the Sea

Episode 4: Mazey Day

Episode 5: Demon 79

The cast list for the show's season 6 explored

The cast members for the series' sixth season include:

Annie Murphy

Michael Cera

Salma Hayek

Himesh Patel

Ben Barnes

Rob Delaney

Myha'la Herrold

John Hannah

Daniel Portman

Monica Dolan

Josh Hartnett

Aaron Paul

Kate Mara

Rory Culkin

Auden Thornton

Zazie Beetz

Danny Ramirez

Clara Rugaard

Anjana Vasan

Katherine Rose Morley

Paapa Essiedu

David Shields

The series was first released on December 4, 2011, on Channel 4. As stated in the official synopsis of the show:

"Twisted tales run wild in this mind-bending anthology series that reveals humanity's worst traits, greatest innovations and more."

Don't forget to watch season 6 of Black Mirror, which will arrive on Netflix on June 15, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes