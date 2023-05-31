When will Black Mirror season 6 air on Netflix? Premiere date revealed

It is no secret that Black Mirror is arguably one of the biggest TV shows to come from Netflix. The dismal tone of the show has long been associated with our own imminent future. It has also managed to connect with fans throughout the course of five seasons, all of which opened to critical acclaim. However, the British anthology television series created by Charlie Brooker has not been on air since 2019.

This is set to change on June 15, 2023, as recently revealed by Netflix. According to the latest announcement, the show will premiere with five episodes. It will follow the same format as the previous seasons. However, as per a previous statement by Brooker, this season will feature big surprises, even in Black Mirror terms.

A new dystopian teaser also accompanied this latest announcement from Netflix.

Black Mirror season 6 trailer, cast, and more

Black Mirror season 6's trailer is extremely promising, giving a glimpse at the various scenarios and big faces who are supposed to appear in this installment of the show. Previously, many well-known stars appeared in the anthological tale, and it will not change in this long-awaited season.

The detailed trailer also goes over the intricacies of certain episodes as it looks into the complex storylines that will fiddle with the viewers' minds.

The cast of this sixth season includes Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, David Shields, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.

According to Charlie Brooker, who spoke to Tudum about the upcoming season, this will be quite different from the last few seasons. He said:

"I’ve always felt that the show should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself,...Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect."

He further added:

"Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘an episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."

He also hopes that viewers like the parts of the season that they should not be enjoying. This is something that has been common for the previous seasons of the show as well.

There have been no announcements on whether this season is the final one, especially with the expanding universe which also saw an interactive film, titled Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, become a part of the roster.

All the episodes of Black Mirror season 6 will premiere on Netflix on June 15, 2023.

