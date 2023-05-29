Black Mirror season 6: Everything you need to know

It has been four years since Black Mirror presented its fifth season, leaving viewers hungry for more. Season 5 of the hit title, released in June 2019, wrapped up its stories before the pandemic hit. However, fans are ready to consume interesting concepts for season 6, and Netflix is gearing up for its release.

There are two broad reasons for this long gap between season 5 and season 6. The first reason is that the previous season's stories presented various stages of technological advancements. It focused on both the fun side of tech usage and the negative of tech dependency. During the pandemic times, the relevance of the topic seemed too real.

The second reason was clearly stated by one of the creators, Charlie Brooker, in an interview when he said that the dystopian stories he was going to create would be depressing for the audience during the pandemic. While the writers Brooker and Anabel Jones established a new production company named Broke and Bones, Netflix took over the new company to release the sixth season of Black Mirror.

When and where is Black Mirror season 6 getting released?

The sixth season also stars Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara and Danny Ramirez.

While the exact date is yet to be announced, Netflix has confirmed that Black Mirror season 6 will be aired during the summer of 2023. The tentative time is mentioned as June this year. As of now, the five stories ready for release in this season are – Joan is Awful, Loch Henry, Beyond the Sea, Mazey Day, and Demon 79.

Since Netflix has acquired exclusive rights for Black Mirror, it can be viewed exclusively on Netflix along with previous installments and other specials such as Bandersnatch and White Christmas. Since these are anthology series, they can be viewed in any order, and the “easter eggs” refer viewers toward other episodes.

Cast and trailer of Black Mirror season 6

Netflix released a teaser for the show's sixth season in April 2023. Exhibiting chaos involving both humans and technology, the snippets of the upcoming stories expose enough creep to arouse interest. The background music has the song – I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire.

As seen in the teaser trailer, some popular faces and big names are part of the cast for this show. The actors involved in Joan is Awful are Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, and Rob Delaney. Viewers will find Daniel Portman, Samuel Blenkin, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, and Myha’la Herrold in the cast for Loch Henry.

The cast for Beyond the Sea includes Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Rory Culkin, Auden Thronton, and Kate Mara. Zazie Beetz, visible in the trailer, along with Danny Ramirez and Clara Rugaard, make up the cast of Mazey Day and Demon 79 stars Paapa Essiedu, Anjana Vasan, David Shields, and Katherine Rose Morley.

The core theme of Black Mirror season 6 and the number of episodes in the show

Film Updates @FilmUpdates New look at Annie Murphy, Myha'la Herrold, Zazie Beetz and Anjana Vasan in ‘BLACK MIRROR’ Season 6 — set to hit Netflix in June. New look at Annie Murphy, Myha'la Herrold, Zazie Beetz and Anjana Vasan in ‘BLACK MIRROR’ Season 6 — set to hit Netflix in June. https://t.co/8yTwNv75de

Anthology series like Black Mirror do not have a single plot throughout the season. As such, it is impossible to predict the storyline, with the creators being secretive about revealing any details. However, Brooker has hinted that the show is darker than the previous stories, with an element of surprise and a focus on technological dependency post-pandemic.

While the show's previous season had just three episodes, this season points to more. Based on the teaser and the newly-released poster, a tentative guess would be five storylines. The creators – Brooker and Jones – along with executive producers Jessica Rhoades and Bisha K Ali, have promised better production quality for this season of Black Mirror.

