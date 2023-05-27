Black Mirror 6 and 4 other highly-anticipated sequels releasing in 2023

Black Mirror has proved that a TV show can offer more than just entertainment. The show, set in a dystopian future, focuses on the dangers of the ever-growing relationship between humans and technology. The premise and stories featured in Black Mirror have sparked conversations among viewers about the growing dependency on technology and what the future could look like.

Given that the previous seasons of Black Mirror have received positive reviews from viewers, there is a lot of anticipation about the upcoming season. Fans will be looking forward to seeing how the Black Mirror creators will keep the theme intact and present it from a fresh perspective to keep the audience hooked.

Black Mirror season 6 is not the only anticipated sequel released in 2023. There are a few other popualr shows that are also returning to the small screen with new seasons, much to the delight of their fans.

5 new seasons of popular TV shows, including Black Mirror, that you can stream in the coming months

1) Black Mirror, Season 6 - June (date yet to be announced)

The new season will feature five new episodes titled Joan Is Awful, Loch Henry, Beyond the Sea, Mazey Day, and Demon 79. It has a star-studded cast, including Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek Pinault, Michael Cera, Samuel Blenkin, Myha’la Herrold, Daniel Portman, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, and more.

Although the streaming platform, Netflix, has not revealed the exact date, the show is scheduled to release in the coming month. From the trailer, it looks like this season will offer interesting stories that will entertain fans and, in true Black Mirror fashion, also provide food for thought.

2) Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 2 - June 15, 2023

Black Mirror may have its own fan following, but it doesn't compare to that of Star Trek, the science fiction media franchise that began its journey in the 1960s. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds created for Paramount+ is the 11th Star Trek series. In the series, Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn reprise their roles as Pike, Spock, and Number One from The Original Series.

In the first season, the audience learned that Number One was genetically engineered and left her position in the Enterprise, so it would be interesting to see who steps up to fill her shoes in the new season. Also, there is a crossover episode where Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner) and Jack Quaid (Brad Boimler) from Star Trek: Lower Decks will be making their live-action debut.

3) Outlander, Season 7 - June 16, 2023

Like Black Mirror, Outlander has had a long run. The show follows Claire Randall, a 20th-century British nurse who travels back to 18th-century Scotland and falls in love with a Highland warrior named Jamie Fraser.

The beloved cast, including Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and many more, is set to return in the new season. The ending of season 6 left viewers with a lot of unanswered questions, particularly with Claire being imprisoned. It is likely that the new season will pick it up from there, and viewers will soon find out if Jamie can save Claire in time.

4) The Witcher, Season 3 - June 29, 2023

Black Mirror is not the only Netflix show that has been able to create a buzz, The Witcher has also garnered many fans around the world. Starring Henry Cavill in the lead role, the story focuses on a witcher named Geralt who is struggling to find his place in a world filled with dangerous beasts and deceitful humans.

Fans were shocked when it was revealed that Henry Cavill will be replaced as Geralt by Liam Hemsworth in season four. Fans of the actor will be relieved that this upcoming season still features Cavill in the lead.

A lot had happened at the end of season two, including Yennefer finding out that her powers have returned, a bounty on Ciri and her protectors, and the revelation that Emperor Emhyr is Ciri's father, Duny. Fans will be excited to see how the story progresses in the new season that will be released in two volumes.

5) Good Omens, Season 2 - July 28, 2023

Created and written by Neil Gaiman, the show based on the 1990 novel of the same name written by Terry Pratchett was a big success when it premiered in 2019. In terms of the feel of the show, Good Omens is quite different from Black Mirror, which is more dark and dismal. Even though there are evil and dark forces at play in the show, it relies on comedy and sarcasm to diffuse the tension.

Since season 1 was such a big hit, viewers have big expectations from the upcoming season. As for the plot, the contents in the book were already adapted in the first season, so viewers can expect fresh material along with interesting new characters in season 2.

Since the wait is not too long, fans of Black Mirror and these four popular shows are eagerly awaiting to watch the new seasons that will combine their favorite themes and characters with new and interesting plotlines.

