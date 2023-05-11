"You're not human if you don't feel something": When Liam Hemsworth opened up about filming with ex-wife Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth, the 33-year-old Australian actor, who is best known for playing the role of Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games movie series, has been in the spotlight for his on-again, off-again relationship with ex-wife Miley Cyrus. As per Insider, the two fell in love on the set of their 2009 romantic drama movie, The Last Song.

In a February 2012 interview with Details magazine, Liam Hemsworth opened up about how Cyrus made him happy and how he fell for her on the set of The Last Song. While talking about it in the interview, Liam said:

"What happened, happened and we've been together two and a half years. She makes me really happy,...When you start, you want to be professional, but when you're filming those scenes with someone and pretending to love them, you're not human if you don't feel something."

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus were married for a year

As stated by Insider, Hemsworth and Cyrus got engaged for the first time in 2012. However, the two called it off in September 2013. Later, during a 2015 interview with a reporter for Men's Fitness, when asked about his first split with Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth said:

"You fall in love with who you fall in love with; you can never choose....I guess some people just come with a little more baggage. I mean, look — we were together five years, so I don't think those feelings will ever change. And that's good because that proves to me that it was real. It wasn't just a fling. It really was an important part of my life and always will be."

He further said about ex-wife Miley Cyrus:

"She's a free spirit. I think she'll always surprise people with what she does, but she's not a malicious person in any way. She's a young girl who wants to do what she wants to do."

After their split in 2013, the couple got back together in 2016, as per Insider. During a 2016 interview with GQ Australia, Liam Hemsworth spoke about how difficult the split was for both of them, right after the news of his reconciling with Miley was out. In the interview, The Hunger Games actor said:

"Of course it was hard, man,...But at the time we were going in different directions, and it's just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time — we both needed that."

Reportedly, on December 23, 2018, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot at their house in Nashville, Tennessee. However, just after a year into their marriage, the couple got separated in August 2019, as reported by Insider. On January 28, 2020, their divorce was finalized.

On August 13, 2019, Hemsworth broke his silence on his split with Cyrus in an Instagram post, where he said:

"Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward....This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false."

Liam Hemsworth was last seen portraying the pivotal character Michael Nankervis in the 2022 movie Poker Face. He will also be seen playing the titular role of Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming fourth season of The Witcher after Henry Cavill quit the franchise.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus is busy producing new music. On January 12, 2023, her new single, Flowers, from the album Endless Summer Vacation was released. The song went on to become a mega-hit and held the Number One spot for eight non-consecutive weeks on Billboard's Hot 100.

