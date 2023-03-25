When will Outlander season 7 air on Starz? Release date, first look, cast, and more details revealed

Outlander is all set to make its return with the premiere episode of its highly awaited season 7 on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET, exclusively on Starz. New episodes will arrive on the channel on a weekly basis, every Friday. The series has been gleaned from renowned author Diana Gabaldon's novel series of the same name.

The upcoming installment will consist of a total of 16 episodes, which will be divided into two parts, each including eight episodes. The second part of season 7 is scheduled to be released in 2024. Developed by Ronald D. Moore, the epic show has gained a lot of popularity and has created its very own fandom over the years, due to its complex and enticing storylines.

Take a closer look at the first looks from Outlander season 7 below

The first looks include Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, John Bell as Ian Murray, David Berry as Lord John Grey and Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, respectively.

Without a shred of doubt, the newly-released first looks have definitely created more excitement and anticipation among followers of the Starz show.

More details about the show's season 7 explored

Scheduled to debut on Friday, June 16, at 8:00 pm ET, the first episode of the Starz series' season 7 has been written by Danielle Berrow. The title and the director for the episodes are yet to be revealed by Starz.

The end of the preceding season 6 of the series saw the series' lead character, Claire Fraser, getting arrested on charges of murder, and the series' other main character, Jamie Fraser, having to go on a quest to find her.

Sam Heughan, who plays the protagonist role of Jamie Fraser, revealed in an interview with US Weekly that the upcoming seventh season will pick up right where Outlander season 6 ended.

Heughan said:

"We pick up shortly after the end of last season, which is a great cliffhanger,...America really is in sort of turmoil. There’s revolution, and Jamie and Claire are separated,...There’s also the prophecy of Jamie and Claire’s death, you know, that they’re supposed to die in a fire. There’s just so much going on." (Via US Weekly)

He further added:

"This really is a super-sized season,...We really start off with a bang. The first couple episodes are really strong." (Via US Weekly)

Outlander season 7 cast list

Apart from Sam Heughan as James "Jamie" Fraser and Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, the promising cast list for Outlander's upcoming season entails:

Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie

Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan a.k.a. Gillian Edgars

Steven Cree as Ian Murray

Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie

Sophie Skelton as Brianna "Bree" Fraser MacKenzie

David Berry as Lord John Grey

John Bell as Ian Fraser Murray

César Domboy as Fergus Claudel Fraser

Lauren Lyle as Marsali MacKimmie Fraser

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Jocasta MacKenzie Cameron

Caitlin O'Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss

Chris Larkin as Richard Brown

Mark Lewis Jones as Tom Christie

Glen Gould as Chief Bird

Simon R. Baker as Still Water

Catch the premiere episode of Outlander season 7, which will air exclusively on the Starz Network on June 16, at 8 pm ET.

