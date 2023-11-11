When is Outlander Season 7 Episode 9 coming out? Expected release date explored

Fans are eagerly anticipating Outlander season 7 episode 9, especially after the cliffhanger in the last episode, Turning Points. This episode left Jamie, Claire, Rachel, Rollo, and Roger grappling with fresh challenges. Echoing the format of its first season, Starz has divided season 7 into two parts. The first eight episodes aired in the summer of 2023, with the next eight slated for early 2024, meaning episode 9 is also expected to arrive around that time.

The second half of season 7 is set to debut on Starz in early 2024, likely between January and April. This season comprises 16 episodes, split evenly into two segments. Fans can rejoice knowing that Outlander's journey doesn't end here. Despite Starz canceling the series, an eighth and final season is confirmed.

However, for now, the burning question among viewers is the release date of Outlander season 7 episode 9.

Outlander season 7 episode 9 release date explored

Exploring the release date of Outlander season 7 episode 9 (Image via Starz)

Outlander Season 7 premiered on Friday, June 16, 2023, at midnight ET, with new episodes released every Friday. Episode 8 aired on Friday, August 11, 2023, marking the start of the mid-season break after a shocking cliffhanger.

As for the release of Outlander season 7 episode 9, there's no exact date yet. However, based on an educated guess, it will likely be in January 2024, but it could be as late as April 2024.

The show is broadcast on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ in the UK. Lionsgate+ is an additional channel on Amazon Prime Video.

Kathryn Busby, Starz's president of original programming, spoke about the final season of Outlander to the Hollywood Reporter. She said that for almost ten years, Outlander has captivated audiences globally, continuing that Starz is happy to give Claire and Jamie's love story a fitting end.

However, before concluding, there are 26 new episodes left to tell more of their intense story. There's also more to explore about the world of Outlander and its origins.

Busby's statement is as follows:

"For nearly a decade, Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion...But before we close this chapter, there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story."

She further added:

"We’re thrilled to continue to partner with [showrunner] Matthew Roberts, [and executive producers] Maril Davis and Ronald Moore and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next."

Why is Outlander season 7 episode 9 delayed?

The SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes significantly disrupted Hollywood, halting most TV and movie productions. These strikes arose from issues like poor working conditions and low wages. They also focused on the use of Artificial Intelligence in scriptwriting. However, these strikes did not cause a delay in the show's episodes.

Before the strikes, Starz had decided to split the show's season into two parts. This decision was not a reaction to the strikes. It was a planned move, likely due to the season's length. Starz announced that it would air the second half of the season in 2024. This schedule was part of their original production plan, not influenced by the industry strikes.

In short, the strikes affected Hollywood broadly but did not directly delay the second half of the show's season on Starz. The network had already scheduled this delay due to the season's extended length.

All in all, Outlander season 7 episode 9 is eagerly awaited, set to release between January and April 2024. The season, divided into two parts, continues on Starz and Lionsgate+ in the UK. Despite Starz's cancellation, an eighth season will conclude the series.

The delay in the second half's release is a strategic choice, not due to industry strikes. Fans can look forward to 26 more episodes, delving deeper into the captivating world of Outlander.