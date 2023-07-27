The seventh episode of Outlander season 7 is expected to arrive on Starz on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT (tentative time). The period fantasy drama centers around the life of a young woman who's transported back in time to the 18th century. She then meets a charismatic young man and falls in love with him.

The series explores the complex political situation in Scotland at the time. It features Caitríona Balfe in the lead role as Claire Randall, alongside numerous others essaying significant supporting roles.

Outlander season 7 episode 7 will focus on Jamie gearing up to take on the British army

A short 29-second promo for Outlander season 7 episode 7 offers a peek into the numerous dramatic events set to unfold.

Titled A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers, the episode will focus on Jamie as he gears up to battle the powerful British forces. Elsewhere, William sets out to fight in the devastating First Battle of Saratoga.

Here's a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series:

''Jamie prepares to face British forces in battle. Roger and Brianna question Buck MacKenzie's intentions in the 20th century; William fights in the First Battle of Saratoga.''

Not many other details have been revealed so far. In the previous episode, titled Where the Waters Meet, Claire and Jamie tried to help people from Ticonderoga flee as the British forces took over the region.

As the series continues to get more and more interesting, viewers can expect the final two episodes of the first half of the seventh season to be quite intense.

The second part of the series is expected to premiere on Starz in 2024. The show has also been renewed for an eighth season, which reportedly features a total of 10 episodes.

A quick look at Outlander plot and cast

Outlander tells the story of a young woman named Claire Randall, who goes back in time to 1743 in Scotland, where, in the midst of a tumultuous romance, she gets caught up in the Jacobite risings. The plot blends various elements of fantasy, period drama, and romance.

Here's a synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened.

''To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.''

Caitríona Balfe's performance over the seven seasons has been quite impressive, with many viewers and critics rating it as her career-defining work. The other cast members include Sam Heughan, Lotte Verbeek, and many more.

Viewers can watch Outlander season 7 episode 7 on Starz on Friday, July 28, 2023.