The 6th episode of Outlander season 7 is expected to air on Starz on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT (tentative time). The historical drama series tells the fascinating story of a young woman in 1945 who gets pulled back in time into the 18th century where she meets a charismatic warrior and ends up falling in love with him.

The series also depicts the tumultuous political situation in Scotland at the time. The show stars Caitríona Balfe as protagonist Claire Fraser, along with various others playing pivotal supporting characters. Prominent screenwriter Ronald D. Moore has helmed the series.

Outlander season 7 episode 6 will focus on Jamie and Claire trying to help civilians

A short 29-second promo for Outlander season 7 episode 6 offers a peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled Where the Waters Meet, the new episode is expected to focus on Claire and Jamie who try to help civilians move out of Ticonderoga after the British occupy the fort. Meanwhile, Roger manages to crack the cryptic Nuckelavee's identity. Take a look at a short description of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Jamie and Claire help civilians flee Ticonderoga after the fort falls into British hands; Roger discovers the identity of the mysterious "Nuckelavee."

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are not yet revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled Singapore, depicted Jamie and Claire gearing up for the impending British attack on Ticonderoga. Elsewhere, Roger managed to collect more details about time travel.

As the show has now arrived at a critical juncture, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out in the remaining episodes as the season gets closer to its finale. So far, the seventh season has received majorly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising its strong writing, characterization, and gripping plot, among numerous other things. The series has already been renewed for an eighth season, which is set to be the final installment.

A quick look at Outlander plot and cast

Outlander focuses on the life of a young woman who gets transported mysteriously back in time to the 18th century. Subsequently, she meets a handsome young man and falls in love with him whilst trying to deal with the political turmoil of the era. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show states:

''After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian.''

The synopsis further states,

''Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened. To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives.''

Caitríona Balfe's riveting performance is one of the major highlights of the series. She's brilliantly supported by actors like Sam Heughan, Lotte Verbeek, Nell Hudson, Graham McTavish, and many others.

Don't forget to catch the latest episode of Outlander season 7 on Starz on Friday, July 21, 2023.