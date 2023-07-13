Starz's period drama, Outlander, is all set to release the fifth episode of its seventh season on the channel on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT (tentative time). The show is currently in its penultimate season, which has witnessed a number of key events that altered the course of protagonist Claire's life. With quite a few episodes still left, it'll be interesting to see how her story pans out.

The series has received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics praising its visual aesthetics, thematic and philosophical ambitions, and performances by the cast, among numerous other things. It features Caitríona Balfe as the protagonist, alongside various others essaying crucial supporting characters. The series is created by Ronald D. Moore.

Outlander season 7 episode 5 will focus on Claire and Jamie gearing up for a British attack

A short 30-second promo for Outlander season 7 episode 5 offers a peek into the numerous dramatic events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled Singapore, the new episode is expected to focus on Claire and Jamie who gear up for a British attack.

Meanwhile, Roger gathers more information pertaining to time travel, which could prove to be pivotal. A description of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''At Ticonderoga, Jamie and Claire prepare for an imminent British assault; Roger compiles information about time travel while Brianna earns the respect of her coworkers.''

Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the new episode. The previous episode, titled A Most Uncomfortable Woman, depicted how Jamie gets pulled back into the war on his way to Scotland, causing absolute chaos.

Elsewhere, William went on an undercover mission whilst Brianna and Roger tried to deal with the various struggles that they faced whilst adapting to a different lifestyle in the 80s.

The ongoing season still has a lot more action and drama to offer in the remaining episodes. So far, the reviews for season 7 have been mostly positive.

In brief, about Outlander plot and cast

Outlander explores the chaotic and eventful life of a young woman named Claire, who mysteriously gets transported back into the 1740s, following which her life takes a dramatic turn.

It depicts her romantic relationship and how she gets pulled into a devastating war, among other things. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the period drama series:

''After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened. To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives.''

Caitríona Balfe has received high praise for her performance in the lead role. Her supporting cast includes talented actors like Sam Heughan, Lotte Verbeek, Graham McTavish, and many others.

Don't forget to watch Outlander season 7 episode 5 on Starz on Friday, July 14, 2023.

