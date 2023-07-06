The fourth episode of Outlander season 7 is all set to drop on Starz on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT (tentative time). The ongoing season has been replete with intense drama and action as Claire's life continues to get more intriguing and complicated.

The show focuses on the life of a young woman who gets transported back in time to the tumultuous 18th century where she gets caught up in the Jacobite rising whilst also falling in love with a handsome and charismatic warrior. Caitríona Balfe plays the lead role in the series. The show is created by Ronald D. Moore.

Outlander season 7 episode 4 will focus on Jamie, who is forced to get back to the Revolutionary War

Starz has put out the official preview for the fourth episode of the seventh season on July 1, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many crucial events set to unfold in the new show.

Titled A Most Uncomfortable Woman, the upcoming episode will focus on Jamie, who's forced to get back into the Revolutionary War on his way to Scotland. Elsewhere, Brianna and Roger deal with various struggles and challenges as they look to adapt to a radically different life in the 80s.

The official synopsis of the episode, as per Starz's YouTube channel, reads:

''On the way to Scotland, Jamie is pulled back into the Revolutionary war. William is sent on a covert mission. Roger and Brianna struggle to adapt to life in the 1980s.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the upcoming episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Death Be Not Proud, depicted Jamie discovering that Arch Bug has been hiding a shocking secret for quite a while now.

Meanwhile, Brianna and Roger find a crucial connection to Claire and Jamie. The ongoing season has now picked up some pace and viewers can expect more shocking and dramatic plot twists in the upcoming episodes.

So far, critics' reviews for the seventh season have been mostly positive, with many praising the performances, writing, and unique visual style, among other things.

In brief, about Outlander plot and cast

Outlander explores the life of a young woman who goes back in time to the 18th century where she gets involved in a romantic relationship with a charming warrior and gets sucked into a tumultuous political situation. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series reads as follows:

''After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened.''

The synopsis further reads:

''To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives.''

The cast of Outlander is led by noted Irish actress Caitríona Balfe, with many others like Sam Heughan, Lotte Verbeek, Nell Hudson, and more, playing pivotal supporting characters.

Viewers can watch Outlander season 7 episode 4 on Starz on Friday, July 7, 2023.

