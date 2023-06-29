The third episode of Outlander season 7 is expected to air on Starz on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT (tentative time). The show explores the life of a young woman who gets transported back in time to the 18th century where she falls in love with a charismatic warrior, which changes her life forever.

The series stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. It is created by noted screenwriter Ronald D. Moore, who's known for his works on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Battlestar Galactica, Helix, and many more.

Outlander season 7 episode 3 will focus on Jamie who discovers Arch Bug has been keeping a secret

A short 29-second promo for Outlander season 7 episode 3 offers a peek into the many dramatic events set to unfold in the highly anticipated episode. Titled Death Be Not Proud, the upcoming episode will focus on Jamie finding out that Arch Bug has been keeping a shocking secret.

Meanwhile, in the 20th century, Brianna and Roger discover a link to Claire and Jamie, which could potentially alter the course of the story. Here's a short synopsis of the new episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Jamie discovers Arch Bug has kept a dangerous secret; in the 20th century, Roger and Brianna find a link to Jamie and Claire.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the upcoming episode are not yet revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled The Happiest Place on Earth, depicted Claire finding out some shocking information about Brianna and Roger's daughter.

With several interesting events still left to be explored, it'll be fascinating to watch how the story unfolds throughout the rest of the season as Claire's life continues to get more chaotic and complicated. So far, the first two episodes of the season have received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who've praised the visuals, tone, and performances by the cast, among various other things.

More about Outlander plot and cast

The period drama series focuses on the life of a young woman in the 20th century who gets mysteriously sent back in time to the 18th century, following which her life changes dramatically. She falls in love with a warrior and ultimately gets sucked into the Jacobite rising. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of Outlander:

''After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened.''

The synopsis further states,

''To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives.''

Caitríona Balfe has been brilliant as protagonist Claire Fraser in the lead role. She's wonderfully supported by actors like Sam Heughan, Nell Hudson, Maria Doyle Kennedy, and many others.

Don't miss the third episode of Outlander season 7 on Starz on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes