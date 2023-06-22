The second episode of Starz' Outlander season 7 is expected to air on the channel on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT (tentative time). The current season premiered last week and the first episode opened to highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who raved about its writing, gripping plotline, and performances by the cast, among other things.

Outlander tells the story of a young nurse in 1945 who gets mysteriously transported back in time to the 18th century where she falls in love with a charismatic warrior. The show stars Caitríona Balfe in the lead role, along with many others portraying pivotal supporting characters.

Outlander season 7 episode 2 will reveal a shocking truth about Brianna and Roger's newborn daughter

A short 30-second promo for Outlander season 7 episode 2 offers a glimpse of the various important events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled The Happiest Place on Earth, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on Claire, who finds out a shocking truth about Brianna and Roger's daughter.

Viewers can also expect the new episode to depict the return of a familiar face, which could potentially alter the course of the story. Here's a short synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Claire makes a startling discovery about Roger and Brianna's newborn daughter; a familiar face returns to the Ridge with explosive consequences.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled A Life Well Lost, depicted Jamie desperately trying to save Claire, but several challenges lead to more drama.

The first episode perfectly set the tone for another eventful season, and fans can look forward to more intense drama in the upcoming episodes. The series has already been renewed for an eighth season, which is expected to be the final installment.

A quick look at Outlander plot and cast

Outlander centers around a young nurse who travels back in time to 1743 and meets a charming warrior, with whom she falls in love. Her eventful life forms the crux of the story as she faces several struggles and challenges in a completely different era. Here's a short synopsis of the series, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened.''

The description further reads,

''To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.''

The series features Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, the protagonist of the story. Featuring alongside her are actors like Sam Heughan as James "Jamie" Fraser, Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan, and many others.

Don't forget to watch Outlander season 7 episode 2 on Starz on Friday, June 23, 2023.

