Outlander Season 7 Episode 1 recap: Who saved Claire?

Episode 1 of the highly awaited Outlander season 7 made its arrival exclusively on Starz, on Friday, June 16, 2023. The episode was titled, A Life Well Lost. Danielle Berrow served as the writer of the episode, which was directed by Lisa Clarke. The new episode revolved around the aftermath of the arrest of Claire due to the charges against her for allegedly murdering Malva Christie.

The official synopsis for season 7's episode 1, given by Starz, reads as follows:

"Jamie races towards Wilmington to rescue Claire from the gallows, only to discover that the American Revolution has well and truly reached North Carolina."

Ever since the first episode of the seventh season of Outlander was released on Starz, fans of the series have been eagerly waiting to learn how the episode unfolded and what it brought to the table for the show's followers.

Episode 1 of Outlander season 7, titled, A Life Well Lost, saw Tom saving Claire

A Life Well Lost began with Claire getting convicted in Wilmington. However, she was taken out of the prison as Governor Martin and his wife desperately needed a healer as the latter was expecting a child. Thus, Claire was moved to the Governor's ship from the prison.

Meanwhile, Jamie arrived in Wilmington, along with Young Ian, to save Claire. However, she was already taken to the Governor's ship by then. While on the ship, Claire managed to disclose her location to Tom Christie and asked him to inform her husband Jamie about her location as well.

When Jamie finally got to know where Claire was, he rushed there to rescue her. When he reached the Governor's ship, he was given the chance to save Claire's life, in exchange for him joining the force along with other men to fight in the war at hand.

While Jamie contemplated the choice of joining the British King's forces against the Rebels, Tom stepped up and decided to confess that he was the one who murdered Malva. Tom chose to sacrifice himself by writing a confession and handing it over to a newspaper agency in Wilmington in order to rescue Claire.

The confession worked and Claire was freed from captivity. She then went on to reunite with Jamie. However, she did not want Tom to suffer the punishment for the murder of Malva. Thus, it was Tom Christie who sacrificed his own safety in order to save Claire in the first episode of the Starz show's 7th season.

What happened between Jamie and Richard Brown in the latest episode of Outlander season 7?

After Claire was released from captivity, Jamie went on to look for Richard Brown, the man responsible for his beloved wife's suffering. Jamie was enraged with him and asked Richard to pray to God if he wanted before he killed him. Jamie was furious as he could not tolerate seeing Claire in such pain.

The first episode of Outlander season 7 ended with a huge cliffhanger with Jamie determined to kill Richard Brown. The audience will get to know what will happen to Brown in the upcoming second episode.

The upcoming episode 2 of Outlander season 7 will be released on Starz on June 23, 2023.

