Outlander season 7 cast: All the new and returning members

The highly awaited season 7 of Outlander is all set to make its arrival on Starz on June 16, 2023. The series has been adapted from author Diana Gabaldon's popular book series of the same name.

The official brief synopsis for Outlander season 7, given by Starz, reads as follows:

"In order to protect what they've built, the Frasers have to navigate the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind."

The lead pair of the show, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan, will be seen reprising their roles of Claire Fraser and James "Jamie" Fraser respectively in the upcoming seventh season of the series.

Some other pivotal returning and new cast members include Sophie Skelton as Brianna Mackenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger Mackenzie, and Kristin Atherton as Jenny Murray.

Ronald D. Moore has served as the developer for the long-running fan-favorite fantasy romance series.

Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan return as the Frasers in Outlander season 7

1) Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser

Renowned actress Caitríona Balfe returns to play the lead role of Claire Fraser in the brand new season of Outlander. For this role, the actress was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards.

Other than her role in Outlander, Balfe is also well-known for her portrayal of the character Gabrielle Bloch in The Price of Desire, Jasmine Tressler in Now You See Me, Diane Lester in Money Monster, Molly Miles in Ford v Ferrari and Breanna Sheehan in H+: The Digital Series.

The actress has also been a part of a few other noteworthy movies and TV series, including Super 8, Lost Angeles, Escape Plan, Angela's Christmas Wish, Belfast, and The Beauty Inside, among others.

2) Sam Heughan as James "Jamie" Fraser

Highly acclaimed actor Sam Heughan will also be seen reprising his titular role as James "Jamie" Fraser in the upcoming season of the series. He received the Saturn Award for his outstanding portrayal of the role of Jamie.

The actor is also well-known for playing the role of Sebastian Henshaw in The Spy Who Dumped Me, Paul Newman in To Olivia, Tom Buckingham in SAS: Red Notice, Scott Nielson in Doctors, and Philip Dorr in Island at War.

Sam Heughan has also been a significant part of several other TV shows, TV movies and films, including River City, The Wild West, Midsomer Murders, Party Animals, A Very British Sex Scandal, Rebus, Breaking the Mould: The Story of Penicillin, Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, When the Starlight Ends, A Princess for Christmas and more.

3) Sophie Skelton as Brianna Mackenzie

Actress Sophie Skelton, who plays the pivotal character of Brianna Mackenzie in Outlander, will also return to reprise her role in season 7.

Apart from this role, the actress is also best known for her portrayal of the character Zoe Parker in Day of the Dead: Bloodline, Jess in Another Mother's Son, Ren in Ren: The Girl with the Mark, and Eve Boston in Waterloo Road.

Sophie Skelton has also been a part of a few other notable movies and TV shows, entailing Doctors, Foyle's War, So Awkward, Casualty, DCI Banks, The Dumping Ground, The War I Knew, Blackbird, Stalker, and a few others.

4) Kristin Atherton as Jenny Murray

A still of Kristin Atherton (Image Via IMDb)

Well-known English actress Kristin Atherton will be seen taking on the role of Jamie's sister Jenny Murray in the upcoming season 7 of the Starz series after Laura Donnelly, who originally played the role, walked out of the show due to scheduling conflicts.

Atherton is best known for portraying the character Kerry in Reconnected, Calpurnia in Julius Caeser, Sarah in K-shop, Vix Spart in Waterloo Road, and Iras in RSC Live: Antony and Cleopatra.

The actress has also been a part of a few other well-known movies and TV series, including Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, The Show Must Go Online, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, Rocket's Island, and a few others.

The other returning and new cast members for Outlander season 7 include:

Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie

Richard Rankin as Roger Mackenzie

Steven Cree as the elder Ian Murray

Nell Hudson as Laoghaire Fraser

Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan

Layla Burns as Joan MacKimmmie

Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser

Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom

Lauren Lyle as Marsali

John Bell as Young Ian

Cesar Domboy as Fergus

David Berry as Lord John

Caitlin O'Ryan Lizzie

Don't forget to watch the 7th season of Outlander, which will debut on Starz on June 16, 2023.

