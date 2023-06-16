When do new episodes of Outlander season 7 air on Starz? Release schedule explored

The seventh season of Outlander is all set to premiere on Starz on Friday, June 16, 2023. Set in the 1940s in Scotland, the historical drama series revolves around a young nurse who is mysteriously sent back in time to the 18th century. There she falls in love with a charismatic warrior, following which her life takes a dramatic turn.

Caitríona Balfe, who plays the lead role in the series, is joined by a number of other actors who play significant supporting roles. It is helmed by noted screenwriter and producer Ronald D. Moore.

Outlander season 7 consists of two parts, each containing eight episodes

The first episode of Outlander season 7 will premiere on Starz on Friday, June 16, 2023. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop every week until August 4, 2023. The season has been divided into two parts, with eight episodes set to drop this year and the remaining eight in 2024. Check out the episode schedule for the first-half of the season:

Episode 1 - A Life Well Lost - June 16, 2023

Episode 2 - The Happiest Place on Earth - June 23, 2023

Episode 3 - Death Be Not Proud - June 30, 2023

Episode 4 - A Most Uncomfortable Woman - July 7, 2023

Episode 5 - Singapore - July 14, 2023

Episode 6 - Where the Waters Meet - July 21, 2023

Episode 7 - A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers - July 28, 2023

Episode 8 - Turning Points - August 4, 2023

The writers for this season include Danielle Berrow, Toni Graphia, Tyler English-Beckwith, Marque Franklin-Williams, Taylor Mallory, Sarah H. Haught, Margot Ye, and Luke Schelhaas.

Earlier this year, the series was renewed for another season, which reportedly has a total of ten episodes. Details regarding its release are not yet revealed.

More details about Outlander plot and cast

Outlander tells the story of a nurse who travels back in time to 1743 in Scotland. There, she meets a handsome young man and falls in love with him, but the journey ahead isn't as rosy as she'd imagined as she gets caught up in a bloody rebellion. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series:

''After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened.''

The synopsis further states,

''To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.''

Caitríona Balfe stars in the lead role as Claire Randall, and her performance is one of the major highlights of the series. She perfectly captures her character's inherent charm and determination with astonishing ease. She's brilliantly supported by other actors like Sam Heughan as James "Jamie" Fraser, Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan, Steven Cree as Ian Murray, and many others.

Viewers can watch the first episode of Outlander season 7 on Starz on Friday.

