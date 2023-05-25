The second season of Starz's popular comedy series, Run the World, is all set to premiere on the channel on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 9.37 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show centers around three women who are best friends and have ambitious goals in their lives but their journeys are not that easy.

It depicts the various challenges and struggles they face as they look to thrive and dominate in a deeply prejudiced and complicated world. The show stars Amber Stevens West in one of the lead roles, along with various others playing important supporting characters.

Run the World season 2 will focus on the chaotic and complicated lives of Whitney, Renee, and Sondi

The official trailer for Run the World season 2 was dropped by Starz on April 25, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the new installment.

The trailer opens with the three women having a drink and laughing. It then goes on to briefly depict several hilarious scenes from the show without giving away any major spoilers.

Overall, the trailer maintains a funny and quirky tone that fans of the first season would certainly love. An official description for the second season has not yet been released by the network, but based on the trailer, viewers can expect the new season to continue to focus on the complicated lives of the three friends.

The second season reportedly features a total of eight episodes. The premiere episode will air on May 26, 2023, following which the show will adopt the standard weekly-release format.

The writers of season 2 include Ester Lou Weithers, Jenny Lee, Owen H. Smith, Kelechi Urama, Jack Scacco, Michelle Nation, and Rachelle Williams-Benary.

Run the World stars Amber Stevens West and Bresha Webb, among others

The comedy series focuses on a group of highly ambitious women with various goals in their lives. They're with each other through thick and thin as they tackle the various struggles and challenges that life throws at them. The official synopsis of the show, as per Starz, reads:

''Run the World'' chronicles the euphoric highs and heartbreaking lows that Whitney, Renee and Sondi must endure in their pursuit of world domination. Whitney must follow the road of self-discovery in order to thrive in her life with or without Ola, while Renee and Sondi must decide what they truly want out of life – both in love and their careers.''

The description further reads:

''Whether they reunite with a past love, taste the life of a millionaire, or see their career take off in a radical new direction, these powerful Black women, fortified by their impenetrable friendship, won’t let anything get in their way.''

The show stars Amber Stevens West as Whitney Green, a charming woman who works as a banker. Stevens is superb in the lead role as she perfectly captures her character's flaws and charming nature with astonishing ease. Her other acting credits include Greek, The Carmichael Show, and many more.

The rest of the cast includes Bresha Webb as Renee Ross, Corbin Reid as Sondi Hill, Stephen Bishop as Matthew Powell, and many others.

Don't miss Run the World season 2 on Starz on Friday, May 26, 2023.

