Starz' Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is set to premiere on the channel on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The series is a spinoff of Power and tells the story of Tariq, who deals with a number of challenges pertaining to his personal life and family.

The show premiered on Starz in September 2020 and has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. It has already been renewed for a fourth season. The show features actor Michael Rainey Jr. in the lead role, along with numerous others essaying important supporting roles.

Starz' Power Book II: Ghost season 3 promises to deliver chills

Starz dropped the official trailer for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 on February 16, 2023, and it offers a peek into the various crucial events set to unfold in the latest season of the show. The trailer opens with a dramatic and intriguing voiceover that says,

''A suit does a lot for an image, Tariq, but it won't fool the people still watching.''

The trailer subsequently goes on to briefly depict several key moments from the show without giving away any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a gripping tone and promises to deliver an enthralling season full of action and drama, similar to the first two installments. Here's the official synopsis of the third season, according to STARZ Media Room:

''Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. A new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and onto Wall Street.''

The description further reads,

''Monet Tejada is willing to pay a price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children - and the business - in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. A staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him...and a R.I.C.O.'' investigation mounting, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and closer to the legacy of his father.''

As a fiercely determined Tariq establishes his identity in the business, fans can expect the new season to be a lot more intense and complicated. New episodes of the third season are expected to drop on Starz every Friday.

In brief, about Power Book II: Ghost plot and cast

A sequel/spinoff to Power, Power Book II: Ghost centers around the life of Tariq, exploring the various personal challenges that he faces as he navigates the dangers of his drug operations whilst tackling issues with his family, education, and romance.

The series features noted actor Michael Rainey Jr. in the lead role who stars as Tariq. Michael has been phenomenal throughout the show and has garnered high praise from critics for his performance. Appearing alongside him in other significant supporting roles are actors like Shane Johnson, Lovell Adams-Gray, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and many more.

Don't forget to watch Power Book II: Ghost on Starz on Friday, March 17, 2023.

