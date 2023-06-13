Where was Outlander season 7 shot? Filming locations of Starz' historical drama series explored

The beloved historical drama television series Outlander is back for yet another season, much to the excitement of fans. The show is scheduled to premiere on June 16, 2023, on Starz and will have a total of sixteen episodes.

The show's premise centers around Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, who mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. She encounters a dashing Highland warrior there and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. The official synopsis of Outlander, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened."

The upcoming season of Outlander has been deemed by the fans as its most unpredictable one, for season 7's trailer teases many new shocking twists. The trailer hinted that Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) could be facing the death penalty with the onslaught of the American Revolutionary War and also hints that his wife Claire Flaire was also in peril, so much so that Jamie suggested she return to the future.

Outlander is directed by Ronald D. Moore and is based on the book series by Diana Gabaldon.

Outlander season 7 was filmed in multiple locations in Scotland

Edinburgh News reveals that the majority of season 7 of the show was shot in Scotland.

Scotland is the second-largest country in the United Kingdom. Known for its rich historical heritage, lively culture, stunning landscape, and architecture, the country attracts millions of tourists from around the world annually. It was revealed that Sam Heughan, who plays the fan-favorite character Jamie Fraser, was spotted filming some major scenes for the upcoming season of the show at Burntisland's East Dock.

Burntisland is a burgh in Fife, Scotland, and is located on the Firth of Forth. The place is known for its beautiful beaches and its exquisite and lavish castles that provide the perfect location for the historical fiction aesthetic that the show is known for.

Some other locations in Scotland that the show will feature this time were revealed by writer Phoebe Taplin in an interview with Express.co.uk.

“Well, I know they’ve been back in Kinloch Rannoch and some other old fafavoriteaunts like Lallybroch (which is actually little Midhope Castle near Hopetoun house – they were filming season seven there last time I visited)," she said.

“And there’s been filming on the East Lothian coast and in Pollok Park in Glasgow and at new locations like Duncarron Medieval Fort, about 10 miles south of Stirling. It’s a reconstructed medieval fort and village of roundhouses, which is not very often open, but apparently they’ve got the battering ram from the Russell Crowe Robin Hood there," Phoebe continued.

The writer, in addition to these locations also revealed that the upcoming season of Outlander was briefly also shot in England. She said that the filming took place in Chester near the city walls.

Chester is a cathedral city and the county town of Cheshire, England. The city was an important location for the Ancient Romans and therefore boasts numerous sandstone wall buildings, beautiful castles, and world-renowned museums.

Outlander season 7: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and others to reprise their roles in the historical drama

The cast of Outlander (Image via IMDb)

In addition to the beautiful storyline and exquisite filming locations, the show is also host to an exceptionally talented star cast that has kept viewers absolutely hooked.

The lead roles of Claire and James "Jamie" Fraser are played by the award-winning duo of Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. The pair has certainly managed to turn heads with their stunning performance in the show and many have even deemed the pair's on-screen chemistry as the "highlight of the show".

The show also stars numerous other characters essaying pivotal roles including Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, Sophie Skelton as Brianna "Bree" Fraser MacKenzie, David Berry as Lord John Grey, John Bell as Ian Fraser Murray, César Domboy as Fergus Claudel Fraser, and Lauren Lyle as Marsali MacKimmie Fraser, among numerous others.

