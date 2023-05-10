Henry Cavill is set to return for his final appearance as the monster-hunting Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, in the third season of Netflix's fantasy drama, The Witcher. Known for his commanding presence, and undeniable talent, Cavill has become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood today.

Henry Cavill landed the role of Geralt in The Witcher series in 2019 and has since appeared in two seasons, with the third season set to premiere in June 2023. His exit from the series has left fans brokenhearted and prompted the producers to replace the titular character with Liam Hemsworth. This marks the second time that Cavill has walked off from a fan-favorite character, after his departure from DCEU as Superman.

Henry Cavill has proven himself to be a versatile actor with a range of talents. With multiple superhero roles under his belt, the actor is looking towards a new phase in his career with a wider spectrum of roles. He already has multiple projects lined up for release in the near future, including Guy Ritchie's upcoming film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

According to Deadline, Henry Cavill was also recruited as part of the cast for Guy Ritchie's new untitled big-budget film. The acclaimed director also cast Jake Gyllenhall and Eiza González in his upcoming project, both of whom have already worked with Ritchie previously.

The untitled project will start principal photography in the summer of 2023 in Spain with Ritchie in charge of the screenplay and direction. When approached by Deadline for some words on his upcoming project, this was what he had to say:

"There’s something special that happens when you collaborate with the same partners regularly: you build a shorthand and a trust that lets everybody do their best work. Jake, Henry and Eiza are all astonishingly talented, committed, and engaging actors. This is going to be an action-packed movie that is both intellectually stimulating and physically exhilarating."

Other than this, Henry Cavill also has multiple other projects in the works that would be released in the foreseeable future. In this article, we'll take a closer look at some of Henry Cavill's most anticipated projects that fans need to look out for.

The Witcher: season 3, Argylle, and more - 6 upcoming projects with Henry Cavill in them

1) The Witcher: Season 3

The Witcher (Image via Netflix)

The Witcher is a fantasy drama series from the house of Netflix that first dropped in 2019. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the series is an adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's book series of the same name which has also spawned an extremely popular gaming franchise.

The cast featured Henry Cavill, Freya Allen, and Anya Chalotra in pivotal roles alongside Anna Shaffer, Kim Bodnia, Joey Batey, and others in supporting roles. Since its premiere, the series has aired two seasons with two more already set to release. After the third season, Cavill will be walking off from his titular role with Liam Hemsworth taking over.

The Witcher follows the Witcher Geralt of Rivia, as he navigates a dangerous continent. As he searches for his place in the world, his destiny becomes intertwined with Princess Ciri and sorceress Yennefer while encountering magical conflicts, political intrigue, and terrifying monsters.

Season three of the show is set to be aired in two parts. The first part will drop on Netflix on June 29, 2023, with five episodes and the second part will arrive on the streaming platform with three more episodes on July 27, 2023.

2) Argylle

Argylle (Image via Apple TV+)

Argylle is an upcoming spy thriller from the house of Apple TV+. Matthew Vaughn has directed and produced the film with a screenplay from Jason Fuchs. The film is also based on an upcoming novel by debuting author, Elly Conway. Argylle will be released on Apple TV+ sometime in 2023 and will mark the beginning of a film series.

Argylle features an ensemble cast featuring prominent stars like Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, Sam Rockwell, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Catherine O'Hara, Rob Delaney, and others.

A still from Argylle (Image via Apple TV+)

The film follows the world-class spy, Argylle, who has lost his memories due to acute amnesia. He is tricked into believing that he is a novelist who has produced some of the best-selling spy novels. But when his memories and skills return, he sets off on a journey of revenge against the organization that previously handled him, the Division.

3) The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Eiza González, Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson set to star in The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare (Images via Getty/ Amazon Studios)

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is another upcoming action spy film from the house of Lionsgate. A Guy Ritchie creation, the story is a cinematic adaptation of Damien Lewis' 2015 book of the same name.

The cast of the film features Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, and others in pivotal roles. The film finished production in April 2023 and is set to release in theaters sometime in 2024.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Inspired by real events, THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE will chart Winston Churchill’s and Ian Fleming’s secret WWII combat organization. The clandestine squad’s unconventional and entirely ‘ungentlemanly’ fighting techniques against the Nazis helped change the course of the war and in part gave birth to the modern Black Ops unit."

4) Highlander

Henry Cavill will again be seen branding a sword in his role in Highlander (Image via Netflix)

After walking away from multiple superhero roles, Henry Cavill is yet again set to appear as an immortal swordsman. Lionsgate is set to be developing a reboot of the 1986 fantasy action-adventure cult classic, Highlander. John Wick director Chaad Stahelski is set to direct the project with Cavill allegedly in the lead role.

Highlander revolves around the story of an immortal Scottish swordsman named Connor MacLeod who must confront his eternal rival, the evil Kurgan, in a centuries-long battle for the Prize, the ultimate reward for the last remaining immortal.

5) The Rosie Project

The cover art for the novel, The Rosie Project (Image via Text Publishing)

The Rosie Project is an upcoming rom-com from the house of Sony Pictures. Matt Tolmach and Michael Costigan are producing the film, with Steve Falk and Ben Tayor at the helm as directors. The film is adapted from the 2013 novel of the same name by Graeme Simsion and casts Henry Cavill in the lead role. Jennifer Lawrence was initially cast as the female lead, but she dropped out soon after.

The Rosie Project follows Don Tillman, a socially awkward genetics professor who embarks on a quest to find a wife through a scientifically designed survey. However, his plans are disrupted when he meets Rosie, a free-spirited bartender who enlists his help to find her biological father.

The film does not have a release date as of yet and may release sometime in 2024 or 2025.

6) Warhammer 40,000

Warhammer 40,000 is an upcoming sci-fi dystopian TV series that is set to premiere on Prime Video. The TV series will be an on-screen adaptation of the Warhammer 40,000 gaming franchise, with Henry Cavill serving as both executive producer and potentially in a casting capacity. While there are rumors of Ana de Armas coming on board in a pivotal role, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Set in a dystopian future in the year 40,000, the film revolves around a conflict-stricken landscape. Being an ardent gamer himself, Henry Cavill has decided to work on the title with the utmost care and consideration of its original source.

These were some of Henry Cavill's upcoming titles that fans can expect to see him in the near future. The popular actor wrapped up his time on The Witcher series and moved to other projects that can properly help him explore the extent of his acting prowess.

