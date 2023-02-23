Who stars in Jason Statham's Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre? Cast list explored

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is the latest action comedy from the director of Sherlock Holmes, Guy Ritchie, that we are looking forward to. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Jason Statham, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is all set to be released by Lionsgate on March 3, 2023.

The plot follows an elite spy and special agent, Orson Fortune, who is on a mission to stop the transaction of new weapons technology on the market. He leads a team of undercover agents to aid him in taking down the man at the center of the illegal operation, a billionaire arms broker named Greg Simmonds.

Will the undercover mission succeed? Catch the action comedy coming soon to find out more.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre Cast list

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre trailer is here, and it boasts an impressive cast list with several notable actors playing key roles in the film.

Jason Statham

Jason Statham is an English actor who is known for playing typically tough, gritty, or violent characters in action movies. Cast in the titular role in Guy Ritchie's action comedy, fans may note that this is not the first time that the duo are working together. Statham has also starred in Ritchie's other crime films Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) and Snatch (2000).

Jason Statham, however, is most famous for starring as Frank Martin in the Transporter trilogy and has played key roles in heist films like The Italian Job (2003), Crank (2006), War (2007), The Bank Job (2008), The Mechanic (2011), and Spy (2015).

Some of his other works include Killer Elite (2011), Hummingbird (2013), and Wild Card (2015). He has also starred in The Expendables (2010–2014) and as Deckard Shaw in the Fast & Furious franchise. Statham stars as Orson Fortune, a super-spy who must stop an illegal arms trade, in Ritchie's action comedy.

Hugh Grant

Typically known as the charming and vulnerable romantic leading man, Hugh Grant is an English actor who carved out his place in Hollywood with his acclaimed period dramas, Merchant-Ivory's Maurice (1987), The Remains of the Day (1993), and Sense and Sensibility (1995).

Grant is best known for starring in romantic comedies, and some of his best features include Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), which won him the Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for Best Actor, as well as Notting Hill (1999), Bridget Jones's Diary (2001), Two Weeks Notice (2002), Love Actually (2003), and Music and Lyrics (2007).

He also received two nominations for the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor for his roles in Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) and Paddington 2 (2017). Hugh Grant had previously worked with Guy Ritchie in his action film The Gentlemen (2019). He plays Greg Simmonds, a billionaire running an illegal arms market, in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

Josh Hartnett

Joshua Daniel Hartnett is an American actor and producer who achieved recognition in 1997 for his role as Michael Fitzgerald in the television crime drama series Cracker.

Following this, he was cast in the slasher film Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, the sci-fi horror film The Faculty (1998), and also The Virgin Suicides (1999). He is also seen in war films like Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down (all 2001). He plays Danny Francesco, a Hollywood star who helps take down the villain.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre also stars Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, and Bugzy Malone in undisclosed roles. Catch the movie in theaters on March 3, 2023.

