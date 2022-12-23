Every new Henry Cavill project coming in 2023

Henry Cavill is easily one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. Despite the controversy surrounding his roles in Netflix's The Witcher and his tragic exit from the DCEU, Henry Cavill has plenty of projects currently under development for the coming year.

Cavill is known for his versatility. While he's played Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, he also donned the red cape and soared through the skies in Man of Steel. He's even played Sherlock Holmes (twice), and of course, starred in countless action flicks.

Henry Cavill in Man of Steel (Image via DC Studios)

In this piece, we look at every single project the Man of Steel actor has under development, which will see the light of day in 2023. For someone who just lost a major role in the DCEU, Henry Cavill still has many projects that he can bounce back with in 2023.

The Witcher season 3, Argylle, and other upcoming Henry Cavill projects

The Witcher season 3

Henry Cavill's exit from the Netflix show bummed out a lot of fans. However, they still have a whole season's worth of material to watch with their favorite actor in it. It'll be the last time Henry Cavill will unsheath the sword as Geralt of Rivia on the show.

Geralt of Rivia has taken on a fatherly role to Ciri, and along with Yennefer, they'll go on a journey to the Aretuza fortress. Yennefer is planning to teach Ciri all about the magical arts, but it won't be easy as they'll encounter the perils of corruption, dark magic, and a scheme to break the bonds that keep the three together.

While there's no release date as of yet, the third season of The Witcher is scheduled for the Summer of 2023

Argylle

A still from Argylle featuring Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa (Image via Apple Studios)

Matthew Vaughn's upcoming spy thriller will show us the unlikely but compelling duo of Cavill and Grammy winner Dua Lipa. Argylle is based on the novel of the same name by first-time author Elly Conway, whose pitch for a movie adaptation was greenlit even before the book was published.

Argylle is going to be a massively star-studded film. The spy thriller features Ariana DeBose, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Jing Lusi, John Cena, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson, and Rob Delaney.

The Apple Studios film will arrive sometime in 2023.

Henry Cavill projects after 2023

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is another collaboration between Guy Ritchie and the actor, who previously worked together in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. The film is set around World War II. It's based on real events as well as a book by Damien Lewis Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops.

Henry Cavill plays the leader of the top-secret organization which engages in "ungentlemanly warfare". The movie is surely going to have some amazing action moments. However, the movie has no scheduled release date as of yet.

Highlander

This is a role tailor-made for the Superman actor. Being a remake of the beloved 1986 classic of the same name, director Chad Stahelski announced in August 2022 that the film is close to starting production.

The original Highlander is based around the life of Connor MacLeod, who is an immortal Scottish warrior living in the modern day, and he might fight a final battle that decides the fate of his powers.

Warhammer 40,000

A still from the trailer of Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The actor shocked the world after announcing that he would be starring in both the series and a movie based around the fictional world of Warhammer 40,000. He's known to be a huge gamer, and the gaming/tabletop franchise is his first entry into exploring his passions.

Cavill's announcement for Warhammer 40,000 happened right after it was revealed that he won't be in the DCEU. Currently, Cavill has decided to launch a completely new film franchise with Amazon Studios, where he also serves as executive producer.

