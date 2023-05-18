"Asking for a friend": Salma Hayek video sparks hilarious reactions in wake of Instagram wardrobe malfunction

Mexican-American actress, Salma Hayek Pinault recently crossed 24 million followers on Instagram, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. To commemorate the milestone, the From Dust Till Dawn actress shared a video of herself dancing while getting ready with her team.

The clip, taken in a hotel room, shows an excited Salma Hayek swaying to an upbeat tune in a white bathrobe while her squad laughed in the background. Her friend and director Sam Speranza too is seen dancing to the beat. Hayek posted the video on her account @salmahayek with the caption:

"24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile. Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude P.s. happy birthday @samanthalopezs"

Amidst the celebratory dance, her robe frequently fell open and the 56-year-old star was forced to censor and blur out parts of the video. In the past, the House of Gucci star has never shied away from flaunting her body and experimenting in fashion.

As the post went viral, internet users joined in on the fun by congratulating the Latina actress and joked about getting an "uncut, uncensored version" of the clip.

"Salma is my spirit animal": Netizens share a laugh with Salma Hayek for her celebratory video

As the clip went viral, news of Salma Hayek's wardrobe malfunction sent internet users into a frenzy. They shared some hilarious responses while congratulating the star.

One cybernaut, Arianna remarked:

"The best part is the censor. You know you're living your best life while dancing and it all comes out!!"

User @daniel_anthony_photography joked:

"You get rid of the censor and you'd have another 24 million followers."

Salma Hayek's last on-screen appearance was in Magic Mike's Last Dance, opposite Channing Tatum, which was released on February 10, 2023.

Her appearance on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet left many awestruck. She flaunted a gorgeous red Gucci ballgown which was complimented with off-shoulder pearl straps, a ruffled skirt, red stalkings, and red-colored platform heels. She was accompanied by her husband, François-Henri Pinault.

In 2023, she was named in Time Magazine's the100 most influential people in the world.

