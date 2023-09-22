All of Us Strangers drops first trailer 

The brutally emotional and already crowd-favorite film, All of Us Strangers, received its first official trailer from Searchlight Pictures on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott unpack their past trauma and horrors of a lonely childhood while exploring a cathartic romantic experience. The trailer gives fans a closer look into the lives of two gay men as they navigate life through the lens of Jamie D. Ramsay.

All of Us Strangers comes from director Andrew Haigh and has been produced by Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Sarah Harvey. Additionally, the film is loosely based on the 1987 novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada.

Searchlight Pictures releases the first official trailer for All of Us Strangers

The official trailer for All of Us Strangers released by Searchlight Pictures depicts a romantic involvement between neighbours turned lovers who yearn for the sense of belonging in a world where ghosts of their deceased parents haunt them.

More specifically, it is Andrew Scott's (Fleabag) character Adam who lives a secluded life as a screenwriter in an apartment with little to no adornments and visualises his dead parents to be around him.

Adam meets his neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal, Normal People) and the connection is instant. As the trailer shows Harry knocking on Adam's door and breezing into his life, he says:

"Hi, I saw you looking at me from the street. I’m assuming you’re not with anyone. I never see you with anyone."

The two spiral into a passionate relationship where each turns into the other person's rock. With the soft visuals of intimacy between the two, the trailer gives viewers hope of a world where gay men can be themselves unapologetically - especially so, on screen.

Cinematographer and British Independent Film Award nominee Jamie D. Ramsay (Living) weaves his magic on the screen and is to be credited for visuals that have struck a chord among the masses.

The film is here to explore and dissect the depths of love between Adam and Harry while there is the emotional baggage that needs to be dealt with and eventually unpacked.

The official synopsis of the movie on IMDb gives us a fair idea of what to expect additionally as it reads:

"One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before."

All of Us Strangers features Emmy-Award winner Claire Foy (The Crown) and the BAFTA recipient Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot) who take on the roles of the reimagined version of Adam's parents who passed in a car crash when he was eleven years old.

The trailer ends with Scott's Adam expressing his feelings while he experiences love with Harry:

"I’d always felt alone. This is a new feeling. You and me, together. Into the world."

All of Us Strangers releases on December 22, 2023, following a screening at the New York Film Festival on October 1, 2023.