New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival NewFest full lineup

The New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival, which was founded in 1988, is one of the biggest and most prestigious annual celebrations of the best queer films from the United States and other countries. It features over 150 films from more than 30 countries and special events that unite filmmakers, celebrities, moviegoers, industry experts, and the LGBTQ+ community.
In October 2023, NewFest will commemorate the 35th anniversary of The New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival with nearly two weeks of premieres, talks, and parties in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and virtually everywhere else in the country. The best LGBTQ+ films and media are featured in NewFest's selection of narratives, documentaries, shorter programs, and special events.
The New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival will happen from October 12 to 24
The 35th edition of the New York-based LGBTQ+ film festival NewFest, which will take place from October 12 to October 24, unveiled its program schedule recently, and there are a lot of exciting films to look forward to. The festival includes films not only from the United States but also from several other countries. The event will open with the film Rustin by George C. Wolfe and close with All of Us Strangers by Andrew Haigh.
Here is the full lineup for the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival:
Out of the numerous film screenings, one of the most anticipated films in the lineup is the U.S. Centerpiece screening of NYAD, which is directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. It is followed by the International Centerpiece screening of the Japanese film Monster directed by Kore-eda Hirokazu.
The Documentary Centerpiece screening of the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival is the film Beyond the Aggressives: 25 Years Later, which has been directed by Daniel Peddle. Concluding the centerpiece screenings will be the New York Centerpiece screening of the film Queen of New York by Emma Fidel.
Additionally, the Showtime/Paramount+ film Fellow Travelers, starring Matt Borner and Jonathan Bailey, will have preview screenings at the festival. Episodes from season 2 of Max's Our Flag Means Death, starring Taika Waititi and Minnie Driver, will also be screened at the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival.
Director Todd Haynes has been selected as the recipient of this year's Queer Visionary Award by NewFest. The director will accept the award on October 19 before a special screening of his film May December. It centers on an actress (played by Natalie Portman) who travels to Savannah, Georgia, to prepare for a role in a new film about the past of a married couple (played by Julianne Moore and Charles Melton).
Some of the most promising narrative features in the festival include films like All the Colours of the World are Between Black and White, which is directed by Nigerian filmmaker Babatunde Apalowo, All the Fires by Mexican director Mauricio Calderón Rico, and Almamula by Argentinian film director Juan Sebastián Torales.
Other noteworthy events in the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival will see the New York premieres of Fancy Dance and Eileen, a thriller starring Anne Hathaway. Both Stephen Winter's 1996 film Chocolate Babies and Isaac Julien's 1991 film Young Soul Rebels will have their New York premieres in 4K restorations.
The premier LGBTQ+ film and media group in New York, NewFest, annually produces the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival. By highlighting films, assisting storytellers, and interacting with audiences, NewFest gives voice and visibility to the complete range of LGBTQ+ experiences in an effort to spark conversation, combat cultural prejudice, and strengthen the community.