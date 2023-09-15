New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival NewFest full lineup

The New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival, which was founded in 1988, is one of the biggest and most prestigious annual celebrations of the best queer films from the United States and other countries. It features over 150 films from more than 30 countries and special events that unite filmmakers, celebrities, moviegoers, industry experts, and the LGBTQ+ community.

In October 2023, NewFest will commemorate the 35th anniversary of The New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival with nearly two weeks of premieres, talks, and parties in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and virtually everywhere else in the country. The best LGBTQ+ films and media are featured in NewFest's selection of narratives, documentaries, shorter programs, and special events.

The New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival will happen from October 12 to 24

The 35th edition of the New York-based LGBTQ+ film festival NewFest, which will take place from October 12 to October 24, unveiled its program schedule recently, and there are a lot of exciting films to look forward to. The festival includes films not only from the United States but also from several other countries. The event will open with the film Rustin by George C. Wolfe and close with All of Us Strangers by Andrew Haigh.

Here is the full lineup for the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival:

Film Name Director(s) Date Place of Screening RUSTIN George C. Wolfe (USA) October 12, 2023 SVA Theatre, New York City ALL OF US STRANGERS Andrew Haigh (UK) October 22, 2023 SVA Theatre, New York City NYAD Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin (USA) October 15, 2023 SVA Theatre, New York City MONSTER Kore-eda Hirokazu (Japan) October 21, 2023 SVA Theatre, New York City BEYOND THE AGGRESSIVES: 25 YEARS LATER Daniel Peddle (USA) October 18, 2023 SVA Theatre, New York City QUEEN OF NEW YORK Emma Fidel (USA) October 16, 2023 SVA Theatre, New York City MAY DECEMBER Todd Haynes (USA) October 19, 2023 SVA Theatre, New York City 2023 New Voices Filmmaker Grant Showcase Various Directors (Terrance Daye, Drew de Pinto, Emily May Jampel, LaQuan Lewis) October 17, 2023 Nitehawk Cinema - Prospect Park GODS AND MONSTERS Bill Condon (USA) October 18, 2023 Nitehawk Cinema - Prospect Park FELLOW TRAVELERS Daniel Minahan (USA) October 21, 2023 SVA Theatre, New York City OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH: Season 2 Various Directors (Episodes 6 & 7) October 16, 2023 Nitehawk Cinema - Prospect Park LEGACY SCREENINGS THE AGGRESSIVES (2005) Daniel Peddle (USA) October 15, 2023 Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) CHOCOLATE BABIES (1996): 4K Restoration Stephen Winter (USA) October 17, 2023 Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) A SIMPLE MATTER OF JUSTICE: The 1993 March... JEB (Joan E. Biren) (USA) October 14, 2023 The LGBT Community Center YOUNG SOUL REBELS (1991): 4K Restoration Isaac Julien (UK, France, Germany, Spain) October 13, 2023 Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) NARRATIVE FEATURES ALL THE COLOURS OF THE WORLD ARE BETWEEN... Babatunde Apalowo (Nigeria) ALL THE FIRES Mauricio Calderón Rico (Mexico) ALMAMULA Juan Sebastián Torales (Argentina) BIG BOYS Corey Sherman (USA) CHESTNUT Jac Cron (USA) CHUCK CHUCK BABY Janis Pugh (UK) CLASHING DIFFERENCES Merle Grimme (Germany) CORA BORA Hannah Pearl Utt (USA) EILEEN William Oldroyd (USA) FANCY DANCE Erica Tremblay (USA) GOLDEN DELICIOUS Jason Karman (Canada) HOUSEKEEPING FOR BEGINNERS Goran Stolevski (North Macedonia, Croatia, Serbia, Poland, Kosovo) LIE WITH ME Olivier Peyon (France) THE LOST BOYS Zeno Graton (Belgium, France) THE MATTACHINE FAMILY Andy Vallentine (USA) MAY DECEMBER Todd Haynes (USA) NATIONAL ANTHEM Luke Gilford (USA) A PLACE OF OUR OWN Ektara Collective (India) SOMETHING YOU SAID LAST NIGHT Luis De Filippis (Canada, Switzerland) SUMMER SOLSTICE Noah Schamus (USA) THIS PLACE V.T. Nayani (Canada) DOCUMENTARY FEATURES ACSEXYBILITY Daniel Gonçalves (Brazil) ANHELL69 Theo Montoya (Colombia, Romania, France, Germany) BLUE ID Burcu Melekoglu & Vuslat Karan (Turkey) COMING AROUND Sandra Itäinen (USA) GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT Michèle Stephenson & Joe Brewster (USA) HIDDEN MASTER: THE LEGACY OF GEORGE PLATT... Sam Shahid (USA) HUMMINGBIRDS Silvia Del Carmen Castaños, Estefanía “Beba” Contreras (USA) IT’S ONLY LIFE AFTER ALL Alexandria Bombach (USA) MOTHER SAIGON Khoa Lê (Canada, Vietnam) ORLANDO, MY POLITICAL BIOGRAPHY Paul B. Preciado (France) QUEENDOM Agniia Galdanova (USA, France) TRUTH BE TOLD Nneka Onuorah (USA) SHORTS PROGRAMS SHORTS: AFTERNOON DELIRIUM Various Directors SHORTS: DRAMA QUEENS Various Directors SHORTS: FRISKY FRIDAY EPISODES Various Directors SHORTS: LOOKING FOR MISTER RIGHT NOW Various Directors SHORTS: MAKE ’EM LAUGH Various Directors SHORTS: POP! GOES THE CULTURE Various Directors SHORTS: QUEER TEEN MAGIC (with the NYC... Various Directors SHORTS: TRANS+ REALISM Various Directors SHORTS: WAKE & BAKE BRUNCH Various Directors SHORTS: WE CARRY THE LOVE Various Directors SHORTS: WOMEN’S NIGHT OUT REMIX Various Directors

Out of the numerous film screenings, one of the most anticipated films in the lineup is the U.S. Centerpiece screening of NYAD, which is directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. It is followed by the International Centerpiece screening of the Japanese film Monster directed by Kore-eda Hirokazu.

The Documentary Centerpiece screening of the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival is the film Beyond the Aggressives: 25 Years Later, which has been directed by Daniel Peddle. Concluding the centerpiece screenings will be the New York Centerpiece screening of the film Queen of New York by Emma Fidel.

Additionally, the Showtime/Paramount+ film Fellow Travelers, starring Matt Borner and Jonathan Bailey, will have preview screenings at the festival. Episodes from season 2 of Max's Our Flag Means Death, starring Taika Waititi and Minnie Driver, will also be screened at the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

Director Todd Haynes has been selected as the recipient of this year's Queer Visionary Award by NewFest. The director will accept the award on October 19 before a special screening of his film May December. It centers on an actress (played by Natalie Portman) who travels to Savannah, Georgia, to prepare for a role in a new film about the past of a married couple (played by Julianne Moore and Charles Melton).

Some of the most promising narrative features in the festival include films like All the Colours of the World are Between Black and White, which is directed by Nigerian filmmaker Babatunde Apalowo, All the Fires by Mexican director Mauricio Calderón Rico, and Almamula by Argentinian film director Juan Sebastián Torales.

Other noteworthy events in the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival will see the New York premieres of Fancy Dance and Eileen, a thriller starring Anne Hathaway. Both Stephen Winter's 1996 film Chocolate Babies and Isaac Julien's 1991 film Young Soul Rebels will have their New York premieres in 4K restorations.

The premier LGBTQ+ film and media group in New York, NewFest, annually produces the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival. By highlighting films, assisting storytellers, and interacting with audiences, NewFest gives voice and visibility to the complete range of LGBTQ+ experiences in an effort to spark conversation, combat cultural prejudice, and strengthen the community.