Our Flag Means Death season 2: Everything we know so far about the Max series

Our Flag Means Death is a comedy series from HBO Max that received widespread critical acclaim for its subversion of the genre of pirates on screen. The series is set to return with season 2 in October after its initial success.

The series follows a wealthy nobleman turned pirate, Stede Bonnet, nicknamed the "Gentleman Pirate." Stede is bored with his existence and decides to become a pirate captain despite having no practical skills.

The series features a fantastic ensemble of actors. Rhys Darby (known for films like What We Do in the Shadows and Jumanji) stars in the role of Stede Bonnet. Joining him is Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi as the mythical pirate Blackbeard. The series was created by David Jenkins. The series's second season has no official release date yet, but it is slated for release in October 2023.

Stede Bonnet from Our Flag Means Death was a real-life pirate in the 18th century

The first season of Our Flag Means Death was loosely based on the life of pirate Stede Bonnet, known as the "Gentleman Pirate," owing to his status as a wealthy landowner before turning to a life of crime. The first season, which takes place in 1717, shows Bonnet's early years as a pirate after he left his family and his luxurious life as a member of Barbados' landed nobility.

The series followed Bonnet's ascent into a pirate and how Captain Bonnet and his dysfunctional crew battle to survive at sea on their ship, Revenge, while facing terrible dangers from naval warships and other ruthless pirates.

Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet (Image via Max)

The Revenge's crew meets famed pirate captain Edward Teach, aka Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), and his crew, including First Mate Izzy Hands (played by Con O'Neill), and engage in shenanigans. Blackbeard and Bonnet eventually fall in love, which leads to comedy and mayhem.

Our Flag Means Death tackles pirates' general outlook as toxically masculine and intimidating and completely subverts their outlook. The crew of pirates destroys the poisonous heteronormativity and masculinity of the pirating world with the aid of their kind-hearted leader, whom they call the "Gentleman Pirate." Even though Stede's skills as a pirate are questioned, and his dislike of violence is ridiculed, he succeeds in establishing a new, more wholesome order that has a good impact on the crew.

The series also tackles themes like LGBTQ+ love, and the romance between Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet offers a new outlook on the heteronormative views of pirates.

Stede and Blackbeard fall in love in this romance comedy (Image via HBO Max)

Blackbeard capturing Stede Bonnet's ship and abandoning his crew for dead caused the Our Flag Means Death season 1 finale to end on a significant cliffhanger. This meeting was accurate to the history of Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet, who first traveled together before Blackbeard took their goods and fled.

On the other hand, the series portrays the breakup as the consequence of a tragic miscommunication, with Blackbeard acting as the betrayed lover after Stede ostensibly declined to accompany him in leaving the British Navy.

Season 2 of Our Flag Means Death has no official release date yet. However, you can expect the series to premiere on HBO Max in October 2023.