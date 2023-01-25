"I'm so proud it is making me sick": Paul Mescal's sister reacts to actor's Best Actor nomination

Paul Mescal's first Oscar nomination for playing Calum Paterson in Aftersun got a heartwarming reaction from his family, especially from his sister Nell Mescal.

Mescal was nominated for the best actor category along with Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in Elvis, Colin Farrell as Pádraic Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Fraser as Charlie in The Whale and Bill Nighy as Mr. Rodney Williams in Living.

After the Oscars 2023 nomination announcement, Paul's sister, Nell, posted a string of tweets showing her happiness and pride for his brother. Nell, who herself is a singer, wrote:

"I am so proud it is making me sick."

nell mescal @nellmescal_ i am so proud it is making me sick

Paul Mescal's mother is preparing for chemotherapy

It's been a bittersweet week in the Mescal household, with Paul Mescal's mother getting a haircut for chemotherapy and then him getting nominated for his first-ever Oscar. The honor bestowed upon the family arrived at the perfect time when they needed it the most.

This was revealed on Twitter by her sister Nell Mascal.

nell mescal @nellmescal_ my mum got a haircut today in prep for her chemotherapy and then paul got nominated for an oscar life is so crazy

She even said that she was "SOBBING" about the announcement and even shockingly said, "How on Earth did this happen"

nell mescal @nellmescal_ how on earth did this happen

She then posted a screenshot of a video call of her and her family celebrating the massive accolade. The screenshot featured mom Dearbhla, dad Paul, and brother Donnacha with expressions of shock, pride, and joy on their faces.

She wanted to post a video of her reaction but didn't since she thought her tears looked ugly.

nell mescal @nellmescal_ i would post the video of my reaction but those tears were UGLY

Nell Mescal's new single titled "Homesick" is out and available to listen on several other music streaming applications.

The actor even reacted to the news by issuing a statement to ET. He said:

"This is truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun."

He continued:

"To be recognised by the Academy is such an insane honour and I'm so utterly grateful. I want to dedicate this nomination to my two friends Charlotte and Frankie who I love dearly! This is bananas, thank you!"

The actor is currently filming for the films Foe, Strangers, and Merrily We Roll Along, which will receive a release date soon. He is also set to star in the new Gladiator sequel, as per several reports. Like its prequel, the upcoming movie will also be directed by Ridley Scott.

What is Aftersun about?

Directed by Charlotte Wells, Aftersun follows Sophie, an 11-year-old Scottish girl, on vacation with her father at a Turkish resort on the eve of his 31st birthday. The film is set in the early 2000s.

It stars Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall, Sally Messham, Brooklyn Toulson, Spike Fearn, Harry Perdios, Ruby Thompson, Ethan James Smith, and Kayleigh Coleman.

The synopsis of the film, according to its YouTube trailer, reads:

"Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between miniDV footage as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn't."

Aftersun has been well received by fans and critics and has been described as "astonishing and devastating". It has even been deemed a masterpiece and Paul Mascal's performance led them to bag their only Oscar nomination this year in the best lead actor category.

Aftersun was produced by Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, and Mark Ceryak.

