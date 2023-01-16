Martina Navratilova recently opened up about her impending treatment after her cancer diagnosis revelation a couple of weeks ago.

During her latest appearance on the Tennis Channel, Martina Navratilova was asked about her health and well-being since her diagnosis. The Czech-American tennis legend conveyed that she was well-prepared to move forward with her treatment and disclosed that he had had two surgeries and four biopsies. The 18-time women’s singles Grand Slam champion further stated that the next phase of her treatment was radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

"Ya I’m ready to go. Ready to get on with the treatment. I’ve had two surgeries and four biopsies and radiation and chemo, I’m waiting. But I’m ready to go," she said.

The 66-year-old was in good spirits as she expressed her excitement at getting back to her usual tennis routine as she showed some of the equipment she was gearing up to use.

"And I’m ready to go in other ways as well. Once I get to play again, I’ve got my squeezy thingy here. I just found these Wimbledon resistance bands in my grocery bag – I don’t know how they got there. And I have my water bottle as usual. So, I’m ready to go," she conveyed.

"We would expect her prognosis to be exceptionally positive" - Researcher about Martina Navratilova's early diagnosis

Martina Navratilova previously suffered from breast cancer in 2010

This isn’t the first time Martina Navratilova has faced the ordeal of fighting cancer. The tennis legend previously went through a similar ordeal in 2010, when she revealed that she was suffering from breast cancer.

Having successfully beaten cancer back in 2010, her 2023 revelation of the recurrence of breast cancer and the detection of Stage 1 throat cancer came as a bitter shock to many. Researcher and CEO of the American Cancer Society, Dr. Karen E. Knudsen, said, however, that it wasn’t an uncommon diagnosis.

She said that although it is likely to complicate the treatment, early stage detection has highly increased Martina Navratilova’s chances of a cure.

"It's actually less uncommon than you think for individuals to be diagnosed with more than one cancer over their life time. It does make treatment a little more complicated but the bright light here is that she was able to identify both cancers at early stage," Knudsen said.

"With that throat cancer, the identification at early stage 1 gives her a highly favorable prognosis," she said, adding, "For someone who is diagnosed with localised early stage breast cancer can experience upto a 99% five-year survival rate. So, we would expect her prognosis to be exceptionally positive."

