Martina Navratilova's cancer prognosis looks "exceptionally positive," according to researcher and CEO of the American Cancer Society Dr. Karen E. Knudsen.

The former tennis player announced on Monday (January 2) that she is suffering from stage 1 throat cancer and a recurrence of breast cancer. She was previously diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2010. It was cured after surgically removing a tumor.

Navratilova discovered an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November last year while attending the WTA Finals. Upon testing, doctors located cancer in the American's throat and breast.

Even with a double cancer diagnosis, Knudsen believes that the 18-time Grand Slam champion's prognosis seems highly favorable as she was able to identify both cancers at an early stage.

In a conversation with GMA News, Knudsen conveyed that despite being diagnosed with more than one cancer, the "identification in early stage 1" gives the American "a highly favorable prognosis."

"It's actually less uncommon than you think for individuals to be diagnosed with more than one cancer over their life time. It does make treatment a little more complicated but the bright light here is that she was able to identify both cancers at early stage. With that throat cancer, the identification at early stage 1 gives her a highly favorable prognosis," she said.

She stated that people confirmed with these types of cancers when treated early can experience "upto 99 percent five-year survival rates."

"For someone's who is diagnosed with localised early stage breast cancer can experience upto a 99% five-year survival rate. So, we would expect her prognosis to be exceptionally positive," Knudsen added.

"It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got" - Martina Navratilova on her double cancer diagnosis

Martina Navratilova at the 2021 WTA Finals Previews

Martina Navratilova has said that she will fight her cancer with all her strength.

The 66-year-old's fighting spirit needs no introduction for tennis fans as she has relentlessly proved it on and off the court over the years. She has beaten cancer already once before.

In a statement released by the WTA, Navratilova was quoted stating:

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable. I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got”

Martina Navratilova is expected to start her treatment in the second week of January, which will take place primarily in New York, according to the WTA.

