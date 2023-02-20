BAFTA Awards 2023: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 76th British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTA Awards, were held on February 19, 2023, and honored the best national and foreign films in the industry.

BAFTA Awards 2023 was hosted by Swazi-English BAFTA and Academy Award-nominated actor Richard E. Grant. British TV personality Alison Hammond hosted the show from the BAFTA backstage, giving viewers what's known as an "access-all-areas" experience.

This year's BAFTA Awards featured some big winners, with All Quiet on the Western Front bagging the most wins and taking home seven trophies for the night, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis with four BAFTA Awards each.

Here's a quick look at all the winners for the 2023 BAFTA awards.

BAFTA Awards 2023: A rundown of the winners and nominees across all categories

Best film

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Elvis

TÁR

Outstanding British Film

Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Aftersun

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Winner: Charlotte Wells (writer/director) for Aftersun

Blue Jean Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)

Electric Malady Marie Lidén (director)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Katy Brand (writer)

Rebellion Elena Sánchez Bellot (director) Maia Kenworthy (director)

Best film not in the English language

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary

Winner: Navalny

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Best animated film

Winner: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best director

Winner: Edward Berger for All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field, TÁR

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Best original screenplay

Winner: Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best adapted screenplay

Winner: Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson for All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Best lead actress

Winner: Cate Blanchett for TÁR

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best lead actor

Winner: Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best supporting actress

Winner: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Best supporting actor

Winner: Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Michael Ward, Empire of Light

Best original score

Winner: Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best casting

Winner: Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, Elvis

Lucy Pardee, Aftersun

Simon Bär, All Quiet on the Western Front

Sarah Halley Finn, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Pauline Hansson, Triangle of Sadness

Best Cinematography

Winner: James Friend for All Quiet on the Western Front

Winner: James Friend for All Quiet on the Western Front

Greig Fraser, The Batman

Mandy Walker, Elvis

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Editing

Winner: Paul Rogers for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sven Budelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin

Matt Villa, Elvis

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Best production design

Winner: Florencia Martin for Anthony Carlino, Babylon

Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front

James Chinlund, Lee Sandales, The Batman

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis

Curt Enderle, Guy Davis, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best costume design

Winner: Catherine Martin for Elvis

Lisy Christl, All Quiet on the Western Front

J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky, Amsterdam

Mary Zophres, Babylon

Jenny Beavan, Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Best makeup and hair

Winner: Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower for Elvis

Heike Merker, All Quiet on the Western Front

Michael Marino and Zoe Tahir, The Batman

Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, The Whale

Best sound

Winner: Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler for All Quiet on the Western Front

Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, and Gwendoyln Yates Whittle, Avatar: The Way of Water

Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson and Wayne Pashley, Elvis

Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single and Roland Winke, TÁR

Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor and Mark Weingarten, Top Gun: Maverick

Best special visual effects

Winner: Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, and Eric Saindon for Avatar: The Way of Water

Winner: Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, and Eric Saindon for Avatar: The Way of Water

Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, and Frank Petzoid, All Quiet on the Western Front

Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, and Dominic Tuohy, The Batman

Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, and Zak Stoltz, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson and Ryan Tudhope, Top Gun: Maverick

Best British short animation

Winner: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Middle Watch

“Your Mountain is Waiting

Best British short film

Winner: An Irish Goodbye

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

EE Rising Star

Winner: Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

The nominations for BAFTA 2023 were announced on January 19, 2023, via a live stream hosted by actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh. The EE Rising Star Award nominees were announced on 17 January 2023. It is the only BAFTA category voted for by the British public.

BAFTA 2023 broadcast aired on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and was syndicated globally in eight countries.

