BAFTA Awards 2023: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 76th British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTA Awards, were held on February 19, 2023, and honored the best national and foreign films in the industry.
BAFTA Awards 2023 was hosted by Swazi-English BAFTA and Academy Award-nominated actor Richard E. Grant. British TV personality Alison Hammond hosted the show from the BAFTA backstage, giving viewers what's known as an "access-all-areas" experience.
This year's BAFTA Awards featured some big winners, with All Quiet on the Western Front bagging the most wins and taking home seven trophies for the night, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis with four BAFTA Awards each.
Here's a quick look at all the winners for the 2023 BAFTA awards.
BAFTA Awards 2023: A rundown of the winners and nominees across all categories
Best film
Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Elvis
- TÁR
Outstanding British Film
Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian and Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
- Aftersun
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Winner: Charlotte Wells (writer/director) for Aftersun
- Blue Jean Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)
- Electric Malady Marie Lidén (director)
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Katy Brand (writer)
- Rebellion Elena Sánchez Bellot (director) Maia Kenworthy (director)
Best film not in the English language
Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision to Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Best Documentary
Winner: Navalny
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
Best animated film
Winner: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best director
Winner: Edward Berger for All Quiet on the Western Front
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Todd Field, TÁR
- Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Best original screenplay
Winner: Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, TÁR
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best adapted screenplay
Winner: Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson for All Quiet on the Western Front
- Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
- Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
- Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Best lead actress
Winner: Cate Blanchett for TÁR
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler, Till
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best lead actor
Winner: Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Best supporting actress
Winner: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
Best supporting actor
Winner: Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Michael Ward, Empire of Light
Best original score
Winner: Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best casting
Winner: Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, Elvis
- Lucy Pardee, Aftersun
- Simon Bär, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Sarah Halley Finn, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Pauline Hansson, Triangle of Sadness
Best Cinematography
Winner: James Friend for All Quiet on the Western Front
- Greig Fraser, The Batman
- Mandy Walker, Elvis
- Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
- Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
Best Editing
Winner: Paul Rogers for Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Sven Budelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Matt Villa, Elvis
- Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Best production design
Winner: Florencia Martin for Anthony Carlino, Babylon
- Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front
- James Chinlund, Lee Sandales, The Batman
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis
- Curt Enderle, Guy Davis, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best costume design
Winner: Catherine Martin for Elvis
- Lisy Christl, All Quiet on the Western Front
- J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky, Amsterdam
- Mary Zophres, Babylon
- Jenny Beavan, Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Best makeup and hair
Winner: Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower for Elvis
- Heike Merker, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Michael Marino and Zoe Tahir, The Batman
- Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, The Whale
Best sound
Winner: Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler for All Quiet on the Western Front
- Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, and Gwendoyln Yates Whittle, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson and Wayne Pashley, Elvis
- Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single and Roland Winke, TÁR
- Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor and Mark Weingarten, Top Gun: Maverick
Best special visual effects
Winner: Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, and Eric Saindon for Avatar: The Way of Water
- Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, and Frank Petzoid, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, and Dominic Tuohy, The Batman
- Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, and Zak Stoltz, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson and Ryan Tudhope, Top Gun: Maverick
Best British short animation
Winner: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
- Middle Watch
- “Your Mountain is Waiting
Best British short film
Winner: An Irish Goodbye
- The Ballad Of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
EE Rising Star
Winner: Emma Mackey
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
The nominations for BAFTA 2023 were announced on January 19, 2023, via a live stream hosted by actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh. The EE Rising Star Award nominees were announced on 17 January 2023. It is the only BAFTA category voted for by the British public.
BAFTA 2023 broadcast aired on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and was syndicated globally in eight countries.