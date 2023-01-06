''What you see is what you get'': The Whale star Brendan Fraser opens up on his character's look in the film

Brendan Fraser, the critically acclaimed fan-favorite American-Canadian actor who recently took the limelight for his remarkable acting performance in the 2022 movie The Whale, made a guest appearance on the popular talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers on January 5, 2023 to promote the film.

In the highly entertaining and moving interview with the show's host Seth Meyers, Brendan Fraser opened up about his character's look and portrayal in The Whale. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale is a highly consuming and emotionally heavy drama movie that had a world premiere on September 4, 2022, at the prestigious 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Take a closer look at the interview here:

During the interview, when Seth Meyers asked Fraser about his character Charlie's look in The Whale, the actor said in response:

"What you see is what you get. That's, you know, an actor in -- a suit that is cumbersome enough to drive home the authenticity of what it appears to be an individual or a person who lives with that challenge."

Continue reading to learn more about what Brendan Fraser said in that interview regarding his role in The Whale.

"...someone who's locked behind closed doors": Brendan Fraser spoke about his character in The Whale

During the Late Night with Seth Meyers interview, when Meyers asked Brendan Fraser what drew him to the character Charlie in The Whale, the actor said:

"When I read it, I felt like I could be friends with this guy. I identified in many ways about him as a father and as him wanting to reach out to young people to get them to be honest about who they - who they are. And I also felt that there was a real story to be told about someone who's locked behind closed doors."

The actor further continued:

"And we get to peer inside his world, which is really just a two-bedroom apartment. That, and of course, it was directed by Darren Aronofsky. And I absolutely felt - well, you know, "sign me up". And on top of that, there was an extensive and careful use of prosthetic makeup, which I'm a big fan of."

Fraser further said:

"I love the craft of filmmaking and all the elements that go into it. And a long time collaborator of Darren's, Adrien Morot, had put together a character look that I'm pretty sure for the first time obeyed the laws of physics and gravity in how it responded to an actor inside of it. Very often weightgain suits and obesity portrayed in films has -has been unfair."

While speaking about his co-actors in the movie, Fraser said:

"His daughter is palyed by Sadie Sink, who is fantastic in this film. I hope you get a chance to see her. And his friend and caretaker is played by Hong Chau, who is brilliant in this role."

A still of Brendan Fraser (Image Via IMDb)

Brendan Fraser first stepped into the world of acting with the role of Sailor No. 1 in the 1991 movie Dogfight. The 54-year-old actor has played a lot of iconic characters during his career, including the role of George in the 1997 hit movie George of the Jungle, Rick O'Connell in the popular The Mummy franchise and Professor Trevor Anderson in the 2008 movie Journey to the Center of the Earth.

Fraser has also been a significant part of several notable movies and TV series, including Crash, The Quiet American, Gods and Monsters, Extraordinary Measures, Journey to the End of the Night, A Case of You, Pawn Shop Chronicles, The Poison Rose, No Sudden Move, Trust, Doom Patrol and more.

The Whale is now playing in theaters across the United States.

