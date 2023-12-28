The true story behind Michael Mann's Ferrari explored

Michael Mann’s Ferrari made its theatrical debut in the United States on December 25, 2023. Based on the life of motor racing driver and entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari, the film has a talented star cast, including Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz. While the release of this sports biographical drama has been met with positive reviews, everyone is keen to know the true story behind this film.

The film shows the professional and personal life of Enzo Ferrari, shedding light on his automobile company’s journey when it was on the verge of bankruptcy. Originally planned to premiere on the streaming platform Showtime in the United States, the film was ultimately released in the theatres in the United States on December 25, 2023, by Neon.

Note: This article briefly explores the story of the film and thereby contains major spoilers.

The true story of Enzo Ferrari

The film is inspired by the 1991 biography Brock Yates’ book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, and the Machine. The feature shows the life of Enzo Ferrari in 1957 when his company was on the verge of bankruptcy. While the financial instability looms over his company, he decides to register his racing team to participate in the 1957 Millie Miglia.

In addition to his professional journey in motor racing, the film also portrays the struggling marital relationship between him and his wife, Laura, after the death of their son, Dino.

The film distribution company Neon reports that the synopsis of the film is,

“Ferrari is set during the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle and danger of 1950’s Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari, is in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing ten years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for their one son.

The synopsis further reads,

"Ferrari struggles with the acknowledgment of another. His drivers’ lust to win pushes them out to the edge. He wagers all in a roll of the dice on one race, the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia.”

Enzo was an entrepreneur and motor racing driver who founded the automobile company Ferrari. The film with the same name is set in 1957, when his company, facing financial struggles, enters their cars for the premier road race, Mille Miglia.

The sports biographical drama also showcases the dangers of race car driving at that time. As the racing events were conducted on open roads, it led to widespread fatalities among both drivers and spectators.

The ending scene of the film also shows a Mille Miglia race. At the racing event, the film shows Alfonso de Portago driving a company's car, which crashed into spectators, resulting in the deaths of 12 people. This deadly incident led to the end of open-road racing.

As per Brock Yates’ book, Enzo married Laura in April 1923, and their marriage faced various struggles. They chose to stay together primarily because of their love for their son, Dino, who struggled with chronic health problems. Enzo even gave credit for the car’s engine parts design to his son. Eventually, Dino passed away in 1956 due to a mysterious illness.

According to the writer and expert on the history of cars and the founder of the British Sports Car Hall of Fame, John Nikas, after the death of Dino, Laura played a more active role in the company’s operations in Modena, and Enzo involved himself in the world of racing cars.

As per Yates, Enzo had a lover named Lina Lardi besides his wife, Laura. He met with Lina, who was working in the company's factory in 1944, and they both had a son, Piero. According to Yates, Piero’s presence was kept confidential, and only a few people close to Enzo knew about him. Following the death of Laura in 1978, Enzo adopted Piero, and at present, he is the vice chairman of the company.

Ensemble cast

Michael Mann, who is popular for his crime dramas such as Manhunter (1986), Heat (1995), Public Enemies (2009), and many more, added his directorial vision to this biographical sports drama.

The film stars Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles as Enzo, Laura and Lina. The film also features stars Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian, Jack O'Connell as Peter Collins, Gabriel Leone as Alfonso de Portago, Domenico Fortunato as Adolfo Orsi, Michele Savoia as Carlo Chiti, Jacopo Bruno as Omer Orsi, and Lino Musella as Sergio Scaglietti.

The Michael Mann-directed sports biographical drama film is now running in theatres, exploring the journey of Enzo Ferrari.